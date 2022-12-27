A Japanese comic series tops 2022 checkouts at Longview, Kelso libraries

The end of the year is a natural time to look at what local residents did and read in 2022.

The Longview and Kelso public libraries have a mix of books, DVDs and comics on their list of the most popular titles of the year. But the top of the list is dominated by a surprising genre: manga.

According to Longview library reports, 11 of the 12 titles that were checked out the most times this year were young adult manga, or Japanese graphic novels and comic series. "Naruto" was reportedly checked out 300 times by the end of November, which is four times the number of checkouts for the most popular book.

The same trend is true of the Kelso Public Library, where manga series made up four of of the six most checked-out titles.

Jennifer Jensen, technology director for the Longview Public Library, said the numbers are skewed, however, by how the system tracks series with multiple volumes. Each issue of a manga is tracked under the main series title in the library database, which allows decade-spanning series like "Naruto" or "Bleach" to rack up requests through the sheer volume of issues.

"Those series are really popular, but not as much as they appear on those lists," Jensen said.

The most popular books at the Longview Library tend to be new releases of thrillers and mysteries. The most checked-out book this year was "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens, a New York Times bestseller that was adapted into a movie over the summer.

Established writers like John Grisham, Janet Evanovich and James Patterson all had one of their books land in the top 10. Jensen said that other titles were boosted by high-profile recommendations and reviews, such as Matt Haig's alternate lives drama "The Midnight Library."

The most-popular-titles list only includes the physical media at the library. Jensen said the last few years have seen a rising demand for e-books which the library offers through multiple services including Hoopla and the Washington Anytime Library.

"I like the paper books. I like having real pages to turn," Jensen said. "But when I travel I like to use my e-reader because books are heavy. I can have 20 books ready on the reader."

Many of the Kelso Public Library's most popular titles of the year came from their DVD collection. The non-manga item with the most checkouts was "The Northman," the epic Viking revenge movie that came out in March.

Other new film titles from 2021 and 2022 ranked high on the list as well including "Spider-Man: No Way Home," a pair of Jason Statham action movies and the TV series "Yellowstone."