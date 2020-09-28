'A happy hour you deserve': Business partners revive the Spar in Cathlamet during pandemic

“We probably turn away five to six groups of people every night,” Vossen said.

Vossen said she's eager for the new rules to "loosen" soon. In the meantime, she and Kleinhans are focused on building the new business up to a well-loved venue for locals.

They take suggestions from customers for how to improve the restaurant, Kleinhans said.

"We are constantly changing things, adding or taking things out if it didn't work," she said.

The business partners plan to update their liquor license, so the restaurant can host minors under 21 for at least a portion of the day.

"There were so many people who can't come eat because they have little ones. ... We were always planning to be 21-plus, because that's what I know. But we saw the need," Kleinhans said.

They also are searching for green river soda, so they can serve the beloved soft drink. It's a fan-favorite and one of the drinks sold at the original Spar, Vossen said.

"I want to have a place everyone can come," Kleinhans said. "We want to have consistently good food and good service. We want to make it so you want to come back again."

