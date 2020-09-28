'A happy hour you deserve': Business partners revive the Spar in Cathlamet during pandemic

The managers of Cathlamet’s newest restaurant say they pair fresh, homemade meals with $1 draft beers to bring customers “the happy hour they deserve.”
Though it’s less than 30 days old, the Spar Restaurant and Bar seems to be meeting that goal for the locals, general manager Jodie Kleinhans said. As if starting a new restaurant weren't tough enough, the Spar and Bar opened its doors at the height of a pandemic.
“It’s busier than what we expected by far. We are tripling what we expected,” Kleinhans told TDN.
“Even in 20 days, we already have our regulars,” she added.
The business revives the original Spar restaurant, which operated out of the same building in the 1960s. More recently the space featured a Chinese restaurant, but it has sat empty for nearly 10 years.
The Spar also adds a new option for Wahkiakum County residents looking for a good meal or a night out on the town, said Stephanie Moonen, director of the Wahkiakum Chamber of Commerce.
Breakfast is served early enough to catch hunters and anglers headed out of town early in the morning. The dinner menu features steak, halibut fish and chips and fettuccine alfredo, all of which is made fresh on-site by a trained chef.
“It’s a place you can get dressed up and go out for a date. It’s a place you can take your family for a celebratory dinner,” Moonen said.
On Tuesdays customers can order 83-cent burgers. On Thursdays the restaurant offers $2 tacos and $1 margaritas.
And every day customers can get a draft beer for just $1.
“We don’t have a happy hour, per se. We just say all day, every day here is the happy hour you deserve,” said owner Stephanie Vossen.
The business combines Vossen’s background as a bookkeeper and property manager with Kleinhans’ long career in the restaurant industry. The duo met about two years ago, shortly after Vossen bought the building.
Hot off of opening the Kalama Vintage Warehouse in 2018, Vossen was “poking around” for another project. The brick facade at 83 Main St. caught her attention.
She started by renovating half a dozen apartment units on the second floor. While the renovation was underway, she came across a Facebook post from Kleinhans looking for a spot for a large Christmas display.
“I thought it would be a good way to introduce myself to the community and let them know I was revamping the building,” Vossen said.
The display fell through — the 18-foot tree was too tall to fit inside — but the two women forged a friendship. Vossen told Kleinhans that she wanted to open another vintage warehouse in the space. Kleinhans, who has opened nine bars and one Seattle nightclub, suggested they partner to open a restaurant instead.
The idea stuck, and the duo started renovating the lower level of the building in September 2019.
“I focused on the apartments first. I didn’t think downstairs,” said Vossen, who has bought and sold residential real estate for at least a decade. “Then we talked about the long-term goal of being able to open down here.”
Vossen and Kleinhans repainted and renovated the interior space and added a larger kitchen to cook all fresh food. They hung pictures on the wall of the historic Spar and brought in three vintage pinball machines from the original restaurant.
But they also added a new, modern flavor to the restaurant, including a new take on its name.
“We grabbed a spar from a sailboat instead of a spar from loggers,” Kleinhans said.
She and Vossen designed a new logo for the restaurant, and they’ve decorated the bar accordingly.
“It represents the boats in the water. It looks like something you’d see in Cathlamet because we have all the water traffic,” said Moonen, the chamber director.
Kleinhans said some customers have brought in replica sailboats and other sailing equipment for the staff to decorate with. She and Vossen also “found all kinds of weird stuff in the walls” while renovating, and they plan to use the items as decorations, too, Vossen said.
“There were old newspapers and pantaloons,” she laughed.
However, given Wahkiakum’s long logging history, the duo decided to keep some timber-related decor. Vossen and Kleinhans said they will decorate the pool room with logging memorabilia and equipment.
That room remains closed off to guests for now due to the state’s COVID-19 safety regulations.
“It’s so much different from what I remember as a kid walking in there, so it’s nice to see it open and all beautiful inside,” Moonen said.
Washington's coronavirus rules for bars and restaurants limit capacity to 50% and table size to five people; restrict alcohol sales after 10 p.m. or if a bar does not serve food; prohibit live entertainment and vending or game areas like pool rooms; require customers to wear masks unless they are eating or drinking, and requiring staff members to wear masks at all times; and outline additional cleaning and operating procedure guidelines.
Although the pandemic did not deter Vossen and Kleinhans from opening the restaurant, it certainly made the early days more difficult for business, they said. The health crisis started “in the middle of us being ready to open,” Kleinhans said.
Some of the health regulations put the new business in an awkward position as “mask police,” Vossen said. Others affect how much revenue they can bring in by shutting off alcohol sales at 10 p.m. and limiting capacity.
“We probably turn away five to six groups of people every night,” Vossen said.
Vossen said she's eager for the new rules to "loosen" soon. In the meantime, she and Kleinhans are focused on building the new business up to a well-loved venue for locals.
They take suggestions from customers for how to improve the restaurant, Kleinhans said.
"We are constantly changing things, adding or taking things out if it didn't work," she said.
The business partners plan to update their liquor license, so the restaurant can host minors under 21 for at least a portion of the day.
"There were so many people who can't come eat because they have little ones. ... We were always planning to be 21-plus, because that's what I know. But we saw the need," Kleinhans said.
They also are searching for green river soda, so they can serve the beloved soft drink. It's a fan-favorite and one of the drinks sold at the original Spar, Vossen said.
"I want to have a place everyone can come," Kleinhans said. "We want to have consistently good food and good service. We want to make it so you want to come back again."
