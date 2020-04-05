'A good substitute': Music teachers close studios, switch to Skype

However, Czarnecki soon discovered that the audio and video streams are flawed. Sometimes the video call will “get a little jagged, with the sticks flying. I see them almost like a strobe light was on, a jerking motion as opposed to fluidity.” Other times the students can’t hear him when he tries to stop them or make a suggestion mid-song.

“So we have hand signals. … You see my thumbs up, that means Mr. Mike is happy, keep playing. When you see cut, you stop,” Czarnecki said.

Kauble agreed that the Skype lessons are a “good substitute, but in the end it’s just a substitute.”

“There really is no replacing the one-on-one, just because of the social interaction. And also because you can really see and hear what students are doing in person, more than you can online,” Kauble said.

Both instructors look forward to meeting with students in person again “as soon as it can be safely done,” Czarnecki said. And yet both have considered the future digital potential for their businesses.

“I think it will be a good way to continue lessons when the kids are in the middle of the germ season” sniffling with the common cold but still well enough to practice, Czarnecki said. And that way their teacher doesn’t catch the cold, too.

“If this works out and things go back to normal, I don’t see any reason why I would not invest more of my money and time in the future to get this maybe a little more professional and reach out and teach online in other states,” Kauble said. “I see an opportunity in this. But we will see. I’m still in the learning curve. … I’m embracing it, slowly but surely. I think people who know me will say, ‘Ah, so it took this to get Martin into the 21st century.’ “

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.