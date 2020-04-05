'A good substitute': Music teachers close studios, switch to Skype

It took a global pandemic to get Longview piano teacher Martin Kauble to change his tune about the merits of technology.
For nearly four decades of teaching, Kauble has resisted the push to “join the 21st century,” he said last week. He does all of his teaching in person. He doesn’t own a cell phone. And he strictly prohibits use of digital devices in the studio.
“When I see people in gatherings or restaurants and they are all on their phones, no one is talking to each other. I look at that side of (technology) and I think to myself, ‘That’s why I don’t want to get that drawn into it, because it can be a detriment.’ ”
But about two weeks ago, in a move to continue sharing his love and knowledge for music and to keep his studio solvent, he signed up for Skype. He’s been teaching lessons online by video ever since.
The statewide stay-at-home order and general wariness about spreading COVID-19 have shut down in-person private music lessons, spurring local instructors like Kauble and Longview percussion instructor Mike Czarnecki to adapt by going digital.
“I’ve got to protect my students, but I also have to consider my career,” said Kauble, 57. “Even though I have my (reluctance about technology), I knew what I had to do. So I dug out an old laptop about two weeks ago and fired it up.”
A student’s father helped Kauble create a “makeshift setup” with the 2004-era computer, a web camera and a Skype account. (Kauble has since purchased a new Chromebook and, with the help of a local computer technician, ironed out the bugs.)
Then, he asked his students to establish their own digital set ups.
“To my pleasant surprise, the majority either had Skype accounts already or were more than willing to set it up to keep lessons going,” said Kauble, who teaches students “from age 7 all the way up to 90.”
Longview resident Marilyn Erwin, 67, said her first Skype lesson with Kauble “went smooth as silk.”
“He could see my keyboard. I could see his keyboard. It was great,” she said.
The digital lessons require a “different level of communication,” Erwin said, because Kauble isn’t there to immediately mark the music or advise adjustments as she plays. If the internet lags, he might not catch an incorrect fingering right away, she said.
“It’s really driven home the importance of why Martin resisted this for so long. Nothing will ever replace sitting with your instructor in real time,” Erwin said.
But the remote lessons are “good enough for now.” And they ensure Erwin doesn’t miss a single lesson, coronavirus shut-downs or not.
“I would have hated to miss a lesson. It’s kind of the high point of my week,” Erwin said.
Czarnecki, the percussion instructor, asked his son to help him switch to virtual lessons about two weeks ago, he said. He’s taught young drummers at C.Z. Street Music Studio for 10 years, but he’s never seriously considered going digital before.
The coronavirus shutdown left him with two options: Close shop or finally add online lessons.
“It’s a way to keep our very small, independent businesses running. It’s a way to keep the kids busy and active. And it’s a way for the parents to have their kids continuing to learn. … It’s a win-win-win situation, as far as being confined (on quarantine),” said Czarnecki, whose students usually range from age 10 to age 18.
Czarnecki, 56, said he resisted digital teaching because it’s more difficult to correct students in real time to fix potentially bad habits before they become a problem, especially when they are young and just starting to learn.
“Muscle memory is really difficult to create, and if you mess it up once, it takes six times correctly to fix it. … That’s why just videos are not necessarily good, because someone needs to have eyeballs on your hands.”
So far, 14 of his 15 students switched to Skype lessons, and “we are in the process of working on the last one,” he said.
However, Czarnecki soon discovered that the audio and video streams are flawed. Sometimes the video call will “get a little jagged, with the sticks flying. I see them almost like a strobe light was on, a jerking motion as opposed to fluidity.” Other times the students can’t hear him when he tries to stop them or make a suggestion mid-song.
“So we have hand signals. … You see my thumbs up, that means Mr. Mike is happy, keep playing. When you see cut, you stop,” Czarnecki said.
Kauble agreed that the Skype lessons are a “good substitute, but in the end it’s just a substitute.”
“There really is no replacing the one-on-one, just because of the social interaction. And also because you can really see and hear what students are doing in person, more than you can online,” Kauble said.
Both instructors look forward to meeting with students in person again “as soon as it can be safely done,” Czarnecki said. And yet both have considered the future digital potential for their businesses.
“I think it will be a good way to continue lessons when the kids are in the middle of the germ season” sniffling with the common cold but still well enough to practice, Czarnecki said. And that way their teacher doesn’t catch the cold, too.
“If this works out and things go back to normal, I don’t see any reason why I would not invest more of my money and time in the future to get this maybe a little more professional and reach out and teach online in other states,” Kauble said. “I see an opportunity in this. But we will see. I’m still in the learning curve. … I’m embracing it, slowly but surely. I think people who know me will say, ‘Ah, so it took this to get Martin into the 21st century.’ “
