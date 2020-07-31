A fond farewell: Longtime city editor Andre Stepankowsky retiring

Stepankowsky began his long-running career at The Daily News in 1979 as a reporter. Not long after joining the publication came the story that would change his life: the eruption of Mount St. Helens. It was a story that would bring him recognition and earned the paper and staff a Pulitzer Prize. It was also a story that would stay with him his entire career. In the years since the eruption, Stepankowsky has become an expert on the volcano, writing hundreds of stories about the eruption, its aftermath and the mountain’s future.

But there have been many other stories as well. Local government, local businesses, the Longview Wye, the EGT strike in 2011, the homeless crisis, local election results, the Kalama flooding in 2015, and countless breaking news stories, Stepankowsky has covered them all.

In recent years, Stepankowsky turned his writing talents to the editorial column. Along with serving on the newspaper’s editorial board, he’s also penned numerous columns on local issues. Stepankowsky often shared details from his personal life, like the 2016 column he wrote about the deaths of his two younger brothers. A 2018 column about the passing of his mother was especially poignant. Both columns resonated deeply with readers.