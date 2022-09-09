A diverse offering of experiences at September's WordFest

A variety of stories and experiences will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1428 22nd Ave., Longview. The free WordFest event is open to the public.

Caroline Kurtz will read from two of her memoirs. “A Road Called Down on Both Sides” is about her growing up in Ethiopia and “Today Is Tomorrow” is about returning to the area in the midst of a brutal war.

A citizen of two cultures, Kurtz grew up absorbing the sights, sounds, smells and customs of Africa. She returned as an adult with her husband and three children where she taught, advocated for women and supported peacemaking efforts between Ethiopia and Sudan, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News. Fluent in Ethiopia’s Amharic language, Kurtz organized community-led projects for sheep banks, bee-keeping, apple orchards and raised funds for schools in Muslim villages.

As a resident of Portland, she continues to work with community leaders to bring solar energy, clean water and women’s empowerment to the region.

Longview resident Steve Anderson will read from the third installment of his Book of Hours trilogy about the beautifully reconstructed 14th century Book of Hours presented to the Pope. The book is missing an incendiary letter Brother Alphaios found hidden in the book’s leather-and-wood cover. Having determined who wrote it and knowing how damaging the letter could be to the Vatican, Brother Alphaios steals the letter and invites a select group to help decide how to handle the historical but potentially explosive document.

Marc Imlay, of Longview, has been a meditation instructor since 1974, a chiropractor since 1981, and an acupuncturist since 1988. He retired in 2014 from his private practice in Kent, Washington.

Imlay has written poetry since high school. He recently published his first book of poetry, “Pilgrimages to a Bullfrog Buddha.” In the collection, the saviors, saints, and sages of all religions, times, and places reside in an unspoiled, natural setting as various native creatures, notes the release. With the poet, they consider the human predicament, finding ways to minimize suffering and optimize happiness amid the vicissitudes of life.

Craig Allen Heath will read from his debut novel, “Where You Will Die.” The amateur-sleuth murder mystery follows unconventional minister Alan Wright as he struggles against external obstacles and his own inner demons to discover who killed his new best friend, Ruth MacKenzie, notes the press release.

Wright can’t fathom why anyone would harm one of the oldest and best-beloved citizens of Eden Ridge, a tiny foothill tourist town where he has found refuge from a broken heart. He and Ruth’s friends, five elderly women known as The Little Red Hens, join forces to reveal how even the admirable trait of loyalty can lead to evil acts.

When he was 14 years old, Heath decided he wanted to become a novelist. Fifty years later, he is on the cusp of achieving his goal.

Heath lives in Southwest Washington with his wife. He is working on “Killing Buddhas,” the sequel to his first story about Alan Wright in Eden Ridge.

An open mic follows the presentations.

Because of COVID-19, it is recommended attendees be vaccinated and boosted if possible, and wear masks when not eating or drinking.

For details on WordFest, which meets the second Tuesday of each month in the fellowship hall of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, contact Alan Rose via his website, www.alan-rose.com.