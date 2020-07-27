A candidate for everyone in race for 19th District rep

Walsh said that "we've been successful in pushing the governor to replace the director of the Department of Ecology, but this work is just starting. I clearly am the most able and inclined of the three of us to exert that pressure. It's not just vague platitudes." (Maia Bellon, whose six-year tenure as Ecology Director was one of the longest in the history of the agency, told TDN Monday that she "absolutely left on her own accord" in 2019. And a spokeswoman for Gov. Jay Inslee said Walsh "is delusional to think that he had any role in that decision, which was hers 100 percent. The governor was sorry to see her go.")