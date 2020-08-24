A boost for Mother Nature: Fish group works to restore South Fork Toutle

Although it interferes with some of the natural recovery of the area, the benefit of prolonging the time salmon can use the ponds is worth the cost, Crayne said. And the pond will eventually fill into a meadow as it would unhindered.

When the project first started, Crayne estimated that the pond could host a few hundred fish. Restoration crews removed about 160 coho and 50 trout from the water before excavation, he said.

“Now you look around, and there is space for thousands of fish,” Crayne said.

So far the fish enhancement group has restored about 1.5 miles of habitat on or around the South Fork of the Toutle River, including projects on tributaries like Little Cow Creek, Bear Creek and Harrington Creek. (The work on Bear and Harrington creeks was funded with a separate, $225,000 project.)

Crayne said his crews will watch how the river reacts to the small log jams installed as part of the Little Cow Creek project. Their observations there will inform the South Toutle Headwaters Design

“We can learn from the main stem as we go.”