A boost for Mother Nature: Fish group works to restore South Fork Toutle

On a sunny day in the Toutle River Valley last week, a school of juvenile coho salmon lazed around a gentle-moving portion of the South Fork Toutle, just inches upstream from a six-foot-tall base of an uprooted tree.
The two- and three-inch swimmers darted under the logs at the first signs of danger. The huge root wad slowed the water’s flow, offering a safe haven for the young fish.
A few thousand yards up the river, a crew of habitat restoration technicians staked out spaces to drop more logs into the water to help fish.
“A lot of people think salmon want a really fast, whitewater river. They think that is an ideal habitat, but it’s really not,” Lower Columbia Fish Enhancement Group Executive Director Shauna Hanisch-Kirkbride told The Daily News in a recent interview. “They want areas where they can rest and feed.”
Hanisch-Kirkbride’s organization is working on a number of projects in the watershed to add huge logs, boulders and other obstacles to slow down and spread out part of the river and its tributaries.
The logs the salmon swam near last week were added to the mainstem of the South Fork Toutle near Little Cow Creek as part of a project by the same name. The $225,000 effort will restore part of the Little Cow tributary, as well as test how the mainstem of the river responds to the traditional habitat restoration strategy.
Fish experts with the enhancement group will use the smaller project to help plan the South Toutle Headwaters Design, a larger project to benefit more than a dozen miles of habitat in the watershed.
“After Mount St. Helens erupted, that area lost so much productivity for fish. We are really trying to give Mother Nature a boost. … The South Fork Toutle has such a shortage of large wood, so without some human help, it will take even longer (to recover),” Hanisch-Kirkbride said. “We are anxious to give it a kick start.”
As many as 20,000 spring chinook salmon, 40,000 fall chinook and 15,000 winter steelhead returned each year to spawn in the Toutle, according to the Lower Columbia Fish Recovery Board. It was one of the state’s top steelhead fisheries.
The 1980 eruption wiped out most of the fish living in the area. And fish populations, though they’ve recovered some, have remained far smaller since the eruption. The fish recovery board estimated in 2010 that fewer than 200 spring chinook, 300 fall chinook and 400 steelhead returned annually on average.
The Vancouver-based Lower Columbia Fish Enhancement Group has worked on habitat restoration projects in the South Fork for about 13 years with the goal of boosting fish populations. The group recently launched the South Toutle Headwaters Design, a long-term project focusing on 15 to 20 miles of river and several dozen acres of flood plain in the watershed.
Most fish habitat restoration projects aim at creating a “messy river,” said Project Manager Brice Crayne. Restoration technicians add logs, boulders and other natural obstacles to the waterway to increase the river’s “complexity.”
The natural obstructions help gravel build up in the river, increasing the amount of suitable spawning ground for salmon and steelhead trout. Logs and big root wads slow and spread the river’s flow as water stagnates behind the obstacles and fans out around them.
The extra materials also create hiding spots for juvenile fish, giving them a calm area to rest, grow and avoid predators.
“It’s kind of incredible. We will throw a piece of wood in, and there will be juvenile salmon hanging out under it 10 minutes later,” said Jesse Barr, restoration technician with the enhancement group.
The restoration project also includes work on Little Cow Springs, a natural pond that salmon and steelhead can use as over-winter rearing habitat. Crews dug out the pond, which would otherwise fill in with sediment from the river and become a meadow. The work will extend the number of years fish can find refuge in the ponds during the winter.
“In a river like the Toutle, that’s really turbid in the winter, those three-inch and four-inch fish need a place to live and hide,” Crayne said.
Although it interferes with some of the natural recovery of the area, the benefit of prolonging the time salmon can use the ponds is worth the cost, Crayne said. And the pond will eventually fill into a meadow as it would unhindered.
When the project first started, Crayne estimated that the pond could host a few hundred fish. Restoration crews removed about 160 coho and 50 trout from the water before excavation, he said.
“Now you look around, and there is space for thousands of fish,” Crayne said.
So far the fish enhancement group has restored about 1.5 miles of habitat on or around the South Fork of the Toutle River, including projects on tributaries like Little Cow Creek, Bear Creek and Harrington Creek. (The work on Bear and Harrington creeks was funded with a separate, $225,000 project.)
Crayne said his crews will watch how the river reacts to the small log jams installed as part of the Little Cow Creek project. Their observations there will inform the South Toutle Headwaters Design
“We can learn from the main stem as we go.”
That project, which will take 15 to 20 years to complete, will include an “adaptive management plan” that will allow the design to change or “evolve as we learn more about restoration work in this area,” Crayne said.
“We’ve really been focusing on that watershed in a lot of the last couple of years,” said Hanisch-Kirkbride, the group’s director. “We have a huge design project going on up there. We are planning and working with engineers and hydrologists to figure out how to best reshape the waterway to mimic historic conditions that are good for fish.”
