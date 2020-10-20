'A bit of good news': County unemployment down in September

Since then, week-to-week continued claims have started decreasing again. Two weeks ago, the county recorded just 1,900 filings.

“I’m not sure what that rough spot was all about, but it was good to see them ticking down, assuming that means people went back to work,” Bailey said.

The county’s unemployment rate in September also reflects improvement in the labor market. About 8.4% of the workforce, or about 4,100 workers, was jobless last month, compared to about 9.4% in August, according to Bailey’s report.

Still, overall joblessness remains well above usual levels. In September 2019 about 5.1% of the workforce, or about 1,700 people, was unemployed.

And Bailey cautioned that data suggests that long-term unemployment is on the rise, despite the overall decrease in continued claims. Filings for the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), a federally funded extension of benefits, rose from 390 claims the week ending Aug. 29 to 517 claims the week ending Sept. 26.

Statewide data followed similar patterns, Bailey said.

Washington’s economy added 2,400 jobs in September, and state unemployment rate decreased to 7.8%, down from 8.4% in August.

State continued claims kept decreasing week-to-week, including a nearly 10.2% drop from the week ending Oct. 4 to the week ending Oct. 10.

