'A bit of good news': County joblessness drops significantly in June

In what he called a “bit of good news” Tuesday, Southwest Washington regional economist Scott Bailey reported improvements in unemployment rates in June across the region, including a 5.5-point decrease in Cowlitz County.

However, Bailey said he remains “extremely concerned” by the potential end of a federal program that funds $600 add-on payments to weekly unemployment benefits. That program is set to end Saturday unless federal lawmakers extend or adjust it.

In April, May and June, Cowlitz County residents were paid $75 million in unemployment benefits, Bailey said. Of that, $47 million — or 62% — came from the federal add-on.

“We already have long lines at food pantries and many households struggling to pay rent,” Bailey said. “Losing this income stream could push many families over the edge, as well as impacting local businesses (including landlords) which would see a substantial drop in demand.”

Nearly 3,000 fewer county residents were unemployed in June compared to the month prior, according to Bailey’s report. About 4,800 workers, or 10% of the workforce, were jobless last month. That’s down from 15.5% in May.