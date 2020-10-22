 Skip to main content
911 phone lines return after outage in Cowlitz County, statewide Thursday
breaking

Red light

A light blares red above a dispatcher's desk in the Cowlitz 911 call center in the basement of the Hall of Justice.

 Courtney Talak

Phone lines to 911 dispatch were down statewide, including in Cowlitz County, for less than an hour Thursday afternoon, according to the county Department of Emergency Management. 

Cowlitz County dispatch reported 911 lines were back up and working at about 5 p.m., according to emergency management. All 911 services statewide returned at about the same time, according to the state Emergency Management Division.

The state's E-911 coordination office was still investigating the cause of the outage as of 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the division. 

