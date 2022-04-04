90-year-old Kalama man stays fit in the face of COVID

KALAMA — If someone had to guess the age of Kalama’s Don Armeni, their estimate would likely come in decades under the real number.

Armeni, 90, is still sharp as a tack. He takes stairs two steps at a time, is quick with his words and can recall stories from decades ago with detail and ease.

One of his secrets? Armeni exercises nearly every morning after waking up, typically getting the blood flowing six days a week.

As COVID-19 has forced many in Armeni’s age range to stay inside and avoid contact, it’s easy to fall into a sedentary lifestyle that can keep people locked to their couches. As things have started opening up over the last year, many have found it difficult to resume their previous lifestyles.

But Armeni has bucked that trend and continues to exercise so that he can stay active within the Kalama community.

Armeni initially started a small daily workout decades ago after reading a Canadian Air Force pamphlet that broke down a two- to three-minute workout for pilots to do in the morning to get the day started.

“A friend of mine gave it to me, so I kind of followed that for a while,” Armeni said. “It was really simple. Just get up and wave your arms a lot and stretch.”

Armeni continued to do that workout for over 10 years, but it slowly faded out of his routine as life got busy. Then when it came to Armeni’s retirement from Kalama Telephone in 1990 after 30 years with the company, he decided to reinvent his workout.

Now, Armeni’s workout takes just about 20 minutes, but he’s seen plenty of benefits from the exercise.

Armeni starts by laying on his back with two 8-pound dumbbells and does various forms of chest presses, totaling 80-90 reps.

Then, he shifts to mild crunches while using a grip strengthener in each hand while turning his head to strengthen his neck. He does 30 crunches, 10 with his head to each side and 10 with his head straight, mixing in 10 reps on the grip strengthener with each crunch.

After that, he uses the dumbbells again and crosses them above his torso, stilly lying on his back, and lifts them above his head until they touch the ground, totaling 48 reps.

After all is said and done, Armeni caps his workout with 18-20 pushups.

“I’m not doing it for bodybuilding,” he said. “I’m doing it more to just get my blood flowing.”

Armeni said he keeps up with the medical world and feels that getting blood flowing to his brain helps keep it in working order.

“I thought ‘well, I sleep pretty good and need to do some exercises to get blood to my brain and just for general health,’” he said.

Armeni said he’s “pretty steady” on working out about six days each week, although sometimes he gets busy or he’s out of town and he’ll miss a few days.

“If I miss too many … boy, I sure struggle with the pushups,” he said. “I might have to do only 14 or 15. I’ve always been able to do 10 or 12.”

And although he’s been more active than most his age during the pandemic, he still has noticed his progress slowing slightly.

“Sitting around during this whole COVID thing, I used to have more spring in my pushups,” he said.

Armeni will also occasionally work in a 15-minute walk at Haydu Park as he drives by on his way into town.

The workouts have allowed Armeni to maintain his lifestyle. He still washes his own cars and weed eats at home. He’s also very active within the city of Kalama, most notably as a member of the Kalama Chamber of Commerce.

“I’ve always been pretty active throughout my life, doing things in the community or the Lions club,” he said. “Just different things that I’ve been involved with. And with COVID I haven’t been that involved.”

Luckily, Armeni’s workouts have kept him fit to resume some of those activities that disappeared during the pandemic.

Armeni has always seemed to live an active lifestyle. He played baseball back in school and would occasionally hit the lanes to bowl or take to the links to golf. Armeni also went skiing often with his family over the years.

Although now some of those activities may be off the table, Armeni continues to see the positives from his exercises. He also keeps his mind sharp in other ways, frequently keeping up on the world of technology and investing in the stock market.

Perhaps the biggest benefit that he notices compared to his peers is his ability to stay on his feet.

“Number one is balance,” he said. “I have more and more people telling me about poor balance, that their worried about their balance. I think exercising helps me tremendously with my balance.”

As COVID poses a lesser threat in some areas, those people like Armeni could likely take a note from his playbook and get themselves moving to keep up with the world around them.

And Don is doing it almost every single day.

