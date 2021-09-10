9/11 memorial a reminder about the danger of hate, power of human family

Suddenly the memorial and the attacks were no longer an abstraction. It was getting personal, and that continued as I walked along the bronze.

Surnames from all over the world appear. Jewish, Russian, Italian, German, Latino, Ukrainian, Asian, African and, yes, Arabic. I realized this tribute is a cross section of the global community. One of the names stood out to me especially. So I looked him up recently in the archives of the New York Times, which profiled all victims of the attack in one of the greatest feats of American journalism I have ever encountered.

Mohammad Salman Hamdani was a Pakistani American scientist, New York Police cadet and EMT who died at the Twin Towers because he had gone to try to help. He had immigrated to America with his family when he was 13 months old. He wanted to be a doctor. He was only 23.

Hamdani, no doubt like most of the people who died in the Twin Towers that day, was a good man who wished for what most of us want: To be successful, liked and loved and do something meaningful with our lives. But he and the other victims were caught up in the fanatic hatred of the Taliban.