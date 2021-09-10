9/11 memorial a reminder about the danger of hate, power of human family

Editor’s note: This column, written by former TDN City Editor Andre Stepankowsky, was first published in the Sept. 15, 2019 edition of The Daily News.
I can’t shake this nightmare.
As I was editing TDN reporter Marissa Heffernan’s story about Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue’s annual 9/11 memorial service Wednesday, it rushed at me again.
About two weeks before the attacks, my mother, 9-year-old daughter Anastasia and I were atop the South tower of the World Trade Center. It had been a hot and muggy day, but a soothing breeze blew over the summit of the 1,400-foot tower. Manhattan’s thousands of glass- and stone-sheathed buildings glowed in a red sunset.
Earlier in the day we had visited the trade center’s exhibit on the history of New York. And that evening we basked in the scenery and the spectacle of America’s biggest, most diverse and historic city spread out for miles around us.
Less than a fortnight later, the tower and its companion collapsed after terrorist-controlled airliners rammed into them. To this day I see in my imagination the jet slamming into the tower below us, and I know that we would surely perish. It has haunted me ever since.
Several years ago, I had a chance to visit my hometown again, and I made a point of visiting the 9/11 memorial. Something besides curiosity and respect for the dead seemed to tug me there.
The memorial’s main features are two artificial, four-sided waterfalls that cascade into two pools far below the plaza level. They are built on the footprint of the two towers and are ringed by thick plates of bronze. The names of nearly 3,000 people are etched into the bronze. These are the people who died there on Sept. 11, 2001, and the few who perished in a terrorist attack on Feb. 26, 1993.
At first, the sheer number of names is overwhelming. There are more people listed there than live in many of America’s small towns. This itself is powerful enough. But a closer, more attentive look leads you to a far deeper experience.
“Patricia Ann Cimaroli Massari and her unborn child,” one etching reads.
“Deanna Lynn Galante and her unborn child,” another reads.
These and more like them were almost too much to bear. But I read on.
Names are grouped according to the wishes victims’ families and coworkers. In one place, the names of 176 workers of Aon, a large insurer, appear together in bronze, frozen in time at the spot where they all left this Earth.
I recognized many surnames that matched those of people I had known in the New York area. Kaplan. Giordano. Friedman. Maloney. Pugliese. Quigley, to name a few. Were these relatives, children perhaps, of people I had known?
Suddenly the memorial and the attacks were no longer an abstraction. It was getting personal, and that continued as I walked along the bronze.
Surnames from all over the world appear. Jewish, Russian, Italian, German, Latino, Ukrainian, Asian, African and, yes, Arabic. I realized this tribute is a cross section of the global community. One of the names stood out to me especially. So I looked him up recently in the archives of the New York Times, which profiled all victims of the attack in one of the greatest feats of American journalism I have ever encountered.
Mohammad Salman Hamdani was a Pakistani American scientist, New York Police cadet and EMT who died at the Twin Towers because he had gone to try to help. He had immigrated to America with his family when he was 13 months old. He wanted to be a doctor. He was only 23.
Hamdani, no doubt like most of the people who died in the Twin Towers that day, was a good man who wished for what most of us want: To be successful, liked and loved and do something meaningful with our lives. But he and the other victims were caught up in the fanatic hatred of the Taliban.
Certainly the terrorists struck a blow to the United States, but they also struck a blow against the human community. They thought of themselves as holy warriors, supermen who believed they were above moral order. But like most delusional supermen, they overshot their target. Their hatred even engulfed their own Muslim brethren, both on 9/11 and by whipping up a maelstrom of hate that whirls around Muslims today.
The 9/11 memorial is a reminder to be on our guard against the power of hate. Our response to such terror should be firm, but not vengeful. There’s an old warning to be careful about how you pick your enemies because they put you in danger of becoming like them.
So on each anniversary of the attack, my memories of my visit to the memorial remind me about the unity of the human family, and how together good people will overcome the evil that perpetrated this horrible act.
But I doubt it will ever end that nightmare.
Andre Stepankowsky is a four-decade resident of Longview who grew up in the New York area.