80-year-old man dragged, run over by his truck in Woodland
80-year-old man dragged, run over by his truck in Woodland

Police Lights - stock WEB ONLY

An 80-year-old man was flown by LifeFlight helicopter to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after his truck dragged him down a hill in Woodland.

The man's name and condition were not released, but police call logs noted he was conscious following the incident.

Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies responded at about 3:45 p.m. to the 200 block of Rudy Ross Road. 

According to 911 call logs, the man got out of truck to search for the parking brake. He released it, and the truck started rolling, dragging him down and eventually running over him, according to dispatch reports. His wife was sitting in the passenger seat at the time. 

Further details were not immediately available.

