650 people on Allen Street lost power Thursday morning

About 650 Kelso residents were without power Thursday morning after a tree fell into a power line around 10 a.m.
According to the Cowlitz PUD outage map, power to the Allen Street area was restored as of 10:50 a.m. Thursday.
