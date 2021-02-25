 Skip to main content
650 people on Allen Street lose power Thursday morning
650 people on Allen Street lose power Thursday morning

About 650 Kelso residents were without power Thursday morning after a tree fell into a power line around 10 a.m.

According to the Cowlitz PUD outage map, power to the Allen Street area should be restored around 12:30 p.m. and crews are actively working on the issue. 

