54-year-old man recovered from Cowlitz River Wednesday

A man pulled from the Cowlitz River on Wednesday afternoon is at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, according to officials, but his condition is not being shared.

Just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, Kelso police and Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies responded to a 54-year-old man in the Cowlitz River near the Cowlitz Way bridge, according to a press release from Cowlitz 2.

Deputies deployed a drone to locate the victim, who was laying face down on the east bank about 100 yards downstream of the bridge, according to the press release.

Kelso police and a bystander pulled the man out of the water and began giving aid before he was taken to PeaceHealth St. John. His status was not released by authorities Thursday morning.

Cowlitz 2 is reminding the public water can be cold even in the summer and hypothermia can take effect in a few minutes.

"Be safe around waterways and if possible, wear a life jacket," the release stated.

