44-house subdivision near Castle Rock is 25% sold

CASTLE ROCK — Nearly a quarter of the lots in a 44-home subdivision just west of Castle Rock have been sold.

Developer Matt Morris said the lots in the subdivision off Gassman Road are all 0.5 acres and aren’t staying on the market long. He expects the subdivision to be built out in about two years — or earlier.

“It could be sooner,” he said. “A lot of people are calling us.”

Morris, who also is a Vancouver Windermere broker, said he received a call from an interested buyer in five minutes after listing one lot online. To Morris, the appeal is simple: Clark County is too expensive. Buyers are looking for the quiet and space of what he considers the hidden gem of Cowlitz County.

“I think it hasn’t been discovered yet,” he said.

Longterm plans

When Morris purchased the subdivision’s 28 acres in 2006, he said the housing market wasn’t as tight as today. He also developed Longview’s Westover Park in 2003.

