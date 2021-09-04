44-house subdivision near Castle Rock is 25% sold

CASTLE ROCK — Nearly a quarter of the lots in a 44-home subdivision just west of Castle Rock have been sold.
Developer Matt Morris said the lots in the subdivision off Gassman Road are all 0.5 acres and aren’t staying on the market long. He expects the subdivision to be built out in about two years — or earlier.
“It could be sooner,” he said. “A lot of people are calling us.”
Morris, who also is a Vancouver Windermere broker, said he received a call from an interested buyer in five minutes after listing one lot online. To Morris, the appeal is simple: Clark County is too expensive. Buyers are looking for the quiet and space of what he considers the hidden gem of Cowlitz County.
“I think it hasn’t been discovered yet,” he said.
Longterm plans
When Morris purchased the subdivision’s 28 acres in 2006, he said the housing market wasn’t as tight as today. He also developed Longview’s Westover Park in 2003.
A lot has changed since then, he said. The recession, then the pandemic paused the construction of the newest subdivision, called West Place, until July. Housing prices are up, but so is the cost of construction, including lumber, paint, windows and cabinetry, he said.
“Every step of the process, as we moved along, you found out there’s a shortage,” Morris said.
The 0.5 acre lots match the homes near West Place, but the extra cushion between houses also provides the space pandemic buyers are looking for, he added.
“Out here, you can stretch your arms without being so close to your neighbors,” he said.
Houses
Each home is custom built. Buyers can choose from provided home designs and meet with subcontractors to pick features such as their flooring, countertops and paint. Morris said he also works with buyers to tailor designs to “build whatever you want.”
A 1,600-square-foot house and the lot is being sold at $480,000, while a 2,200-square-foot home and lot is listed at $588,000. The majority of homes are one story, with siding such as horizontal lab planks, brick or stone.
One nearly complete home features 9-foot ceilings, an 8-foot front door and a mudroom. Homes will hook up to Castle Rock water, but have their own septic systems, Morris said. The neighborhood includes street lights and 5-foot wide sidewalks which adhere to American with Disabilities Act requirements.