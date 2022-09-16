 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3rd District candidates Perez, Kent to face off in Vancouver

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Republican Joe Kent

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, left, and Republican Joe Kent are headed to the general election to see who will represent Southwest Washington in the U.S. House of Representatives. 

VANCOUVER — Candidates Joe Kent, R-Yacolt, and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Skamania, are set to face off in a mid-October debate to argue why they are the best option to replace long-term incumbent Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in Congress.

The Clark, Klickitat-Skamania, Lewis and Cowlitz County League of Women Voters chapters are hosting the debate, which is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Vancouver Community Library in the Columbia Room, 901 C St. Registration to attend the debate has not opened yet, but space will be limited to less than 100 attendees.

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

Five journalists from regional outlets, including The Columbian, Skamania County Pioneer, Chinook Observer in Ilwaco, Longview Daily News and Chronicle in Centralia, will serve as panelists for the debate. League officials will screen panelists’ questions before the event to ensure they are appropriate and void of bias.

People are also reading…

Joe Kent

Joe Kent

Clark/Vancouver Television and Washington’s public affairs network, TVW, will air the debate live, and independent media stations can also request access to air the event.

For more information, visit www.lwvclarkcounty.org.

