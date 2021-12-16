30th Avenue reduced to one lane for utility work

According to a press release from the City of Longview, 30th Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction Monday through Wednesday between 29th Avenue and Cypress Street to install underground utilities to support future development.
Longview Public Works encourages traffic to use other routes during the lane closures.
