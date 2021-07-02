3 area fireworks options for Sunday

July 4 revelers looking to celebrate Independence Day with a major fireworks display will have three public shows to choose from in the Lower Columbia region this weekend.

The Go 4th Festival in Longview wraps up at 10 p.m. Sunday with the annual firework launch. The event will be the largest fireworks display in the region, after Fort Vancouver announced early this year that it would cancel its Fireworks Spectacular.

St. Helens, Ore. will is hold a firework show as part of its Independence Day Celebration. The fireworks will be launched from Sand Island, in the middle of the Columbia River, at 10 p.m. Sunday.

The ilani Casino canceled its live fireworks show due to the level of fire danger in Clark County but an alternate display was announced Friday. A broadcast of the casino's 2020 firework display will air without commercials on KPTV Fox 12 beginning at 10 p.m.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, Longview Fire Department and several other Washington agencies have asked residents to forego private fireworks displays this year because of the heightened fire danger and celebrate with the approved public displays.

