3.5 million acre northern spotted owl habitat reduction paused for Fish and Wildlife review

“The additional areas excluded in the final rule ... and the rationale for the additional exclusions were not presented to the public for notice and comment,” the announcement said. The department also noted that “several members of Congress expressed concerns regarding the additional exclusions” and at that it received least two notices of intent to sue from unnamed parties.

The effective date of the rule will be extended from March 16 to April 30, in an attempt to “avoid unnecessary litigation challenging a rule that may change, which could conserve judicial, public, and agency resources,” as the Service reviews the rule, the announcement said.

The northern spotted owl is an endangered species of owl only found in the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia. Its two main stressors are loss of the old-growth forests, as the owls prefer mature forest and nest in “snags,” which are upright dead trees, and competition from the barred owl. The barred owl arrived in Washington from the East Coast in 1973 and has been out-competing the smaller spotted owl for food and nest sites.