3.5 million acre northern spotted owl habitat reduction paused for Fish and Wildlife review

A plan announced in the final days of the Donald Trump presidency to drastically reduce the protected habitat of the endangered northern spotted owl, has been paused by the Biden administration.
Millions of acres of protected habitat in Oregon and Washington that had been slated to be opened up to logging and other commercial activities now will stay protected, at least temporarily. The plans will receive a new review and opportunities for additional public comment, authorities said.
According to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announcement on Tuesday, President Joe Biden administration issued a memorandum on inauguration day, Jan. 20, instructing federal agencies to consider postponing the effective date of any rules that had not yet taken effect, to allow time for additional review. The rule affecting the owl habitat is included under that memo.
The rule, 86 FR 4820, was published in final form on Jan. 15. The service said a review of the rule “is particularly warranted because of the considerable change between the proposed rule and the final rule.”
Proposed on Aug. 11, 2020, the original version of the rule would have excluded 204,653 acres in 15 counties in Oregon from the species' designated critical habitat. However, the final version excluded more than 15 times the acreage, about 3.5 million acres in 14 counties in Washington, 21 counties in Oregon and 10 counties in California.
“The additional areas excluded in the final rule ... and the rationale for the additional exclusions were not presented to the public for notice and comment,” the announcement said. The department also noted that “several members of Congress expressed concerns regarding the additional exclusions” and at that it received least two notices of intent to sue from unnamed parties.
The effective date of the rule will be extended from March 16 to April 30, in an attempt to “avoid unnecessary litigation challenging a rule that may change, which could conserve judicial, public, and agency resources,” as the Service reviews the rule, the announcement said.
The northern spotted owl is an endangered species of owl only found in the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia. Its two main stressors are loss of the old-growth forests, as the owls prefer mature forest and nest in “snags,” which are upright dead trees, and competition from the barred owl. The barred owl arrived in Washington from the East Coast in 1973 and has been out-competing the smaller spotted owl for food and nest sites.
The Service said that despite the "significant acreages" that have been set aside since 1990, estimated populations of the northern spotted owl have declined more than 70%. Since 2013, the Service has been attempting mitigation by killing barred owls.
The rule that is now under review would have revised the amount of land designated as critical habitat for the northern spotted owl under the Endangered Species Act, opening it up to commercial activities like logging.
The ruling was based on section 4(b)(2) of the Endangered Species Act, which says the Secretary of the Interior may exclude an area from critical habitat if they determines that the benefits of such exclusion outweigh the benefits of keeping it part of the critical habitat. Exclusions cannot be made if “the best scientific data available” show they would result in the extinction of the species.
According to the rule, the secretary determined “that the benefits of exclusion of particular areas of critical habitat outweigh the benefits of designation of particular areas of critical habitat based on economic, national security and other relevant impacts” and would not result in extinction of owl.
While there are no exact numbers available for how many of the 3,472,064 acres that would be excluded are in Lewis, Cowlitz and Clark counties, a map by the Center for Biological Diversity of the proposed exclusions pinpoint the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.
During the original comment period, the Service received 572 public comment letters about the 204,653 acres proposed for exclusion.
Several commenters also expressed concern that the areas proposed for exclusion “provide important connectivity" between owl populations and the "exclusion could reduce gene flow, cause further isolation, and increase the probability of extinction.”
The service said that some of the areas used by the northern spotted owl for migration are secondary growth forests and they anticipate that "the areas will continue to function as habitat for migratory purposes.”
Other commenters said with the recent catastrophic wildfires in old growth forests, this was not the time to reduce protected habitat. In its response, the service suggested exclusion of the land could make it easier to do forest fire management, as there would be fewer regulations to follow.
The American Forest Resource Council, the Oregon Farm Bureau and Oregon Cattlemen's Association, California Farm Bureau Federation, Lewis, Skamania, and Klickitat Counties in Washington and Douglas County in Oregon all asked for more exclusions.
The new review of the rule opens up a new 30-day comment period. Comments must be received or postmarked by March 31. To comment online, visit the Federal eRulemaking Portal at https://www.regulations.gov, enter FWS-R1-ES-2020-0050 in the search box and follow the instructions to submit comments.
To comment by hard copy, mail a letter to: Public Comments Processing, Attn: FWS-R1-ES-2020-0050, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, MS: JAO/3W, 5275 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22041-3803.