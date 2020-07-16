20th district legislative candidates talk pandemic response, budget cuts

Engle, of Centralia, advocated for a stronger science-based response.

And when asked how to deal with the projected budget shortfall, Zahn said there should be a wealth tax of 1% on people with more than $10 million in assets to create a new revenue stream. He told TDN after the forum that it could be implemented for a year to handle COVID-19 shortfalls, then re-evaluated to see if it should be retained.

Engle said he agreed with Zahn and said “you do have to tax the folks with the money.”

“They’re not going to like it, but it’s an emergency,” he said.

Engle also said the state police budget should be cut and that money should be invested into rebuilding bridges and roads and adding 5G capabilities to help boost the economy.

Lange said top-heavy agencies should be streamlined by cutting some administrators, and that projects and programs that don’t serve a significant number of people could be trimmed.

Instead of a new revenue steam, he said he would prefer to focus on obsolete underutilized revenue streams.

Engle and Zahn also said that rural access to internet was a problem that needed to be solved, but Lange said he did not think it was.