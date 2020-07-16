20th district legislative candidates talk pandemic response, budget cuts

Candidates for the 20th district legislative seat agreed that the state response to COVID-19 could be improved, but at a candidate forum Thursday they disagreed about how to address the state’s virus-related budget shortfall.
Democrat Timothy Zahn, Republicans Brian Lange and Peter Abbarno and independent Kurtis Engle are vying to replace state Rep. Richard DeBolt, a Centralia Republican who is not seeking re-election. Abbarno said he could not make the forum because as mayor pro tem of Centralia he was in a meeting to finalize CARES Act funding documents, he said.
The district covers Cowlitz County east of the Cowlitz River, excluding the city of Kelso, as well as most of Lewis County and parts of Thursday County.
Lange, a Morton resident, said the pandemic response started out reasonable, but Gov. Jay Inslee’s extension of emergency proclamations are limiting economic regrowth too much. He said he will try to get an initiative on the November ballot to curtail the governor’s emergency powers.
Zahn, of Toutle, said the pandemic highlighted the lack of social and economic safety nets for farmers and insufficient supply lines for protective equipment. He also said there should be more healthcare workers in the government to guide the response.
“Our state’s response has been better than most, but we could be doing more,” he said.
Engle, of Centralia, advocated for a stronger science-based response.
And when asked how to deal with the projected budget shortfall, Zahn said there should be a wealth tax of 1% on people with more than $10 million in assets to create a new revenue stream. He told TDN after the forum that it could be implemented for a year to handle COVID-19 shortfalls, then re-evaluated to see if it should be retained.
Engle said he agreed with Zahn and said “you do have to tax the folks with the money.”
“They’re not going to like it, but it’s an emergency,” he said.
Engle also said the state police budget should be cut and that money should be invested into rebuilding bridges and roads and adding 5G capabilities to help boost the economy.
Lange said top-heavy agencies should be streamlined by cutting some administrators, and that projects and programs that don’t serve a significant number of people could be trimmed.
Instead of a new revenue steam, he said he would prefer to focus on obsolete underutilized revenue streams.
Engle and Zahn also said that rural access to internet was a problem that needed to be solved, but Lange said he did not think it was.
“As someone who lives in a rural part of the district, it’s not that much of an issue,” he said.
Engle said the law that makes it illegal for municipalities to offer internet themselves should be repealed.
Meanwhile, Zahn said internet providers should be required to provide the same level of service everywhere “so you don’t have people being ignored because they offer a lower profit margin.”
He also said efforts should be made to use new technology and attract new internet companies to rural areas.
As for how to solve homelessness, Zahn and Engle once again agreed that supportive housing was the answer, while Lange said the state should support communities and empower them to solve the problem in the way that works best for them.
Zahn said supportive housing was proven to work and be cheaper than emergency shelters.
Engle added that reliable, sufficient public transportation was also important to solve the crisis, because otherwise homeless people without cars could not take advantage of services and opportunities.
In closing statements, Zahn said he was running to bridge the partisan gap in the government and bring lasting progress to the district. He said he wanted to make sure farmers kept their land, expand educational opportunities and implement a single payer healthcare system.
Lange said he wanted to focus on community support and reduce the role state agencies play in homelessness.
And Engle said he wanted to “point out that I really don’t want the job, but I would far rather do it then not see it done well.”
