The 20th Avenue bridge is slated to open by 5 p.m. Wednesday after being closed for more than a month in Longview.

The bridge that crosses Lake Sacajawea between Nicholas and Kessler boulevards closed in June because crews feared the wooden sidewalk support beams could give out and collapse. However, a recent inspection showed no imminent threats and the bridge will reopen Wednesday, according to a city press release.

Longview Public Works Director Ken Hash previously said the city was waiting an outside bridge engineer to determine the extent of the wood rot damage to the beams supporting the sidewalks. The press release states the evaluation is complete.

More repairs will be made to the bridge, in addition to the work already done by city staff, but the bridge is safe to use while the work continues, the release states.