It will be several more weeks until a repair plan is established for the 20th Avenue bridge that closed more than a month ago in Longview.

The bridge that crosses Lake Sacajawea between Nicholas and Kessler boulevards closed in June because crews fear the sidewalk support beams could give out and collapse.

Longview Public Works Director Ken Hash said Thursday the city is waiting for a bridge engineering expert to come in early August to analyze the bridge. The outside bridge expert will determine the extent of the wood rot damage to the beams supporting the sidewalks and outline how much work needs to be done to make repairs.

Hash said a more detailed repair plan or workaround for the bridge should be released before the school year begins, as the bridge is a major source of traffic to nearby Kessler Elementary School.

The sidewalks are at the highest risk of collapse or damage from the rotting wood beams. The roadway is closed to cars so that pedestrians and bikers can cross the bridge on the street.

Originally people were asked not to walk on the road as well, and the foot paths below the bridge, which surround the lake, were briefly closed to ensure safety.