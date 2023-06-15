The 20th Avenue bridge that crosses Lake Sacajawea between Nicholas and Kessler boulevards in Longview is closed because crews fear the sidewalk support beams could give out and collapse.

The emergency closure for foot traffic and vehicles on the bridge south of Kessler Elementary began Thursday and could last through Fourth of July, when the city holds the three-day Go 4th Festival west of the closed bridge.

The foot paths crossing under the bridge on both sides of the lake were closed early Thursday and reopened by the afternoon.

Experts worry the wood of the sidewalks’ support beams is rotting.

If a beam collapsed, city engineer Will Hoskins said walkers on the sidewalk could fall along with the path. Walkers on the trails underneath could be hit with debris.

While the roadway did not have the same safety concerns, Hoskins said the entire bridge is closed to keep pedestrians from walking along the road.

“Closing just the sidewalk would force them into risky locations in the vehicle lanes on the bridge, which would create unsafe conditions,” Hoskins said.

City crews went out Thursday to reinforce the support beams enough to safely reopen the walking trail paths under the bridge. The city will contract with an engineer to fully investigate the risks and create long-term repair plans for the bridge.

Hoskins said the roadway closure would likely last for several weeks with detour signs in place.

“Our primary concern is the safety of the traveling public,” Hoskins said. “I know it’s inconvenient, but there are other bridges across the lake.”