2021 Harvest Classic registration opens, will be in person

Registration for the 2021 Harvest Classic 10K and 5K run/walk event opened Monday, March 1.

“Join us ... for the oldest, flattest, fastest 5K and 10K walk/run in Southwest Washington and help feed the hungry at the same time,” the Longview Early Edition Rotary Facebook page said.

The event, in its 42nd year, will be Saturday, Oct. 2. The race benefits the CAP Help Warehouse. It will be a in-person event, according to the Facebook page. Last year, the race was virtual.

“Tired of ‘virtual’ events? So are we,” the post said. “There may be a few changes to how we do business, but Longview Early Edition Rotary is planning for a live event.”

Register online at https://www.rotaryharvestclassic.org.

