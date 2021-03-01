 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Harvest Classic registration opens, will be in person
0 comments

2021 Harvest Classic registration opens, will be in person

{{featured_button_text}}

Registration for the 2021 Harvest Classic 10K and 5K run/walk event opened Monday, March 1.

“Join us ... for the oldest, flattest, fastest 5K and 10K walk/run in Southwest Washington and help feed the hungry at the same time,” the Longview Early Edition Rotary Facebook page said.

The event, in its 42nd year, will be Saturday, Oct. 2. The race benefits the CAP Help Warehouse. It will be a in-person event, according to the Facebook page. Last year, the race was virtual.

“Tired of ‘virtual’ events? So are we,” the post said. “There may be a few changes to how we do business, but Longview Early Edition Rotary is planning for a live event.”

Register online at https://www.rotaryharvestclassic.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Deal reached to get Calif. kids back in classrooms

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News