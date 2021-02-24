2021 Cowlitz County property tax statements will be mailed next week, due April 30

Property tax statements for 2021 will be in the mail next week and the first half is due by April 30, the Cowlitz County Treasurer's office announced Wednesday.

Taxes can be payed online with an e-check from a checking or savings account for $1.50 fee, online with a debit or credit card for a flat fee of $3.95 if using Visa debit or a 2.4% vendor fee if using Mastercard or Discover debit or credit, by phone for the same fees, or by check.

Checks can be mailed to the Cowlitz County Treasurer at 207 Fourth Ave. N, Kelso, WA 98626, brought to the Treasurer's office, or put in one of two drop boxes: one outside the office or in the ballot box at Bridge Market Lane.

If you are a new homeowner and do not get a tax statement, call the Treasurer's office at 360-577-3060. If your mailing address has changed, go to the Treasurer’s webpage and update it at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/treasurer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.