 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Cowlitz County property tax statements will be mailed next week, due April 30
0 comments

2021 Cowlitz County property tax statements will be mailed next week, due April 30

{{featured_button_text}}

Property tax statements for 2021 will be in the mail next week and the first half is due by April 30, the Cowlitz County Treasurer's office announced Wednesday.

Taxes can be payed online with an e-check from a checking or savings account for $1.50 fee, online with a debit or credit card for a flat fee of $3.95 if using Visa debit or a 2.4% vendor fee if using Mastercard or Discover debit or credit, by phone for the same fees, or by check.

Checks can be mailed to the Cowlitz County Treasurer at 207 Fourth Ave. N, Kelso, WA 98626, brought to the Treasurer's office, or put in one of two drop boxes: one outside the office or in the ballot box at Bridge Market Lane.

If you are a new homeowner and do not get a tax statement, call the Treasurer's office at 360-577-3060. If your mailing address has changed, go to the Treasurer’s webpage and update it at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/treasurer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Whitmer plans to further ease virus restrictions

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News