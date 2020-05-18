2020 Toledo Cheese Days canceled due to COVID-19

Due to coronavirus safety concerns, the 2020 Toledo Cheese Days festival has been canceled, the Cheese Days committee announced.
Social distancing would be impossible to maintain at the annual summer festival, the committee said. Cheese Days typically includes a parade, dance, car show and other events.
Cheese Days has been put on pause before. Celebrations were briefly discontinued during World War II, the same time the Toledo-Winlock Airport (now called South Lewis County Airport) was designated an emergency airport for the U.S. government and military.
"Please know we will be back in 2021," the committee said last week. "Stay safe, healthy and wash your hands!"
