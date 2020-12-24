2020, The Pandemic Year: School closures, online learning and privacy questions

Castle Rock senior Debera Beer said “it’s like you don’t get to celebrate that thing that been the main focus on your life up until now.”

Returning to school, virtually

Even when the new school year started, nothing was the same. TDN has been following three local families since August, checking in on what the school year is like and sharing their challenges and unexpected triumphs. In the first installment, families were eager to see what the year would hold. So far it’s been a back-and-forth of changing school and state requirements as cases fluctuate.

“I’ve been really excited for high school for a really long time, and now that it’s finally here I don’t actually get to go,” Castle Rock freshman Brookelyn Alblinger said last week. “So that kind of sucked.”

Parent Laura Hight decided that instead of trying to steer her three children through Kelso High, Coweeman Middle and Butler Acres Elementary, all of them would simply enroll in the Kelso Virtual Academy.

“With all of them going into different grades, we were getting over the late summer a lot of different emails from the different schools. It was overwhelming,” she said.