2020, The Pandemic Year: School closures, online learning and privacy questions

This is another in series of year-end stories by TDN reporters and collections of previously published ‘Top 5’ stories in 2020, The Pandemic Year.
It’s been a whirlwind year for educators and students alike, with plenty of unexpected news, both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related. From Lower Columbia College starting a second cohort of bachelor’s degree in education students to debates over student safety versus privacy, here’s a look at some of the biggest school stories of 2020.
LCC’s second cohort of teacher degree seeking students start
Lower Columbia College’s first class of students seeking a bachelor of applied science program have been learning a lot about virtual learning, and have also been joined by a second, part-time degree cohort this year.
The program, which started in 2019, is the first bachelor’s program the college has offered. It aims to fill the need for local elementary and preschool teachers by making it easier for local people to access the education they need, program director Ann Williamson said.
While the pandemic disrupted teacher’s schooling too, Williamson said that gave teachers the chance to learn just as much about virtual school as students the past few months.
“I think these teacher candidates really have an awesome opportunity right now to experience virtual teaching and what that looks like,” Williamson said. “Who knows what that future will look like in education? ... These teachers will enter the work force having that experience, which is a real plus for them.”
Student safety versus student privacy
In October 2019, an 11-year-old boy at Cascade Middle School brought a “kill list” to school, leading to parent demands to see the list and know more information about what discipline the student would face, where and when he would return to school, how he would be counseled and how they would keep tabs on him. The debate would continue into 2020.
The district cited a 1974 federal law prohibiting it from releasing student information without parental consent. The law dates from a time before school shootings became commonplace, yet it still overrides the state Open Records Act.
Local parents, districts and legal experts weighed in on where the line between student privacy and what parents call a “right to know” should be drawn.
A lost senior year
As COVID-19 shut down schools and scuttled traditional senior ceremonies, many in the of 2020 mourned a lost year.
“In high school you only have one time and you want to live the four years up as much as you can,” Bryce Cline, a Winlock senior, said. “Now the last part is closed. Senior year is kind of the last time you can be a kid.”
Students spoke of cancelled senior trips, missing out on sports seasons and not getting to dress up for prom or walk across the stage for graduation.
Castle Rock senior Debera Beer said “it’s like you don’t get to celebrate that thing that been the main focus on your life up until now.”
Returning to school, virtually
Even when the new school year started, nothing was the same. TDN has been following three local families since August, checking in on what the school year is like and sharing their challenges and unexpected triumphs. In the first installment, families were eager to see what the year would hold. So far it’s been a back-and-forth of changing school and state requirements as cases fluctuate.
“I’ve been really excited for high school for a really long time, and now that it’s finally here I don’t actually get to go,” Castle Rock freshman Brookelyn Alblinger said last week. “So that kind of sucked.”
Parent Laura Hight decided that instead of trying to steer her three children through Kelso High, Coweeman Middle and Butler Acres Elementary, all of them would simply enroll in the Kelso Virtual Academy.
“With all of them going into different grades, we were getting over the late summer a lot of different emails from the different schools. It was overwhelming,” she said.
In Longview, after a summer of changing special education guidelines and uncertainty, Sarah Carman said she’s ready for a schedule that’s closer to normal for her freshman daughter CeCe and 9-year-old son Rem, who is on an individualized education plan and gets therapy at school.
“It feels like as long as the summer’s been, (the school year) snuck up on us,” she said.
New school construction
Several new, bond-funded schools have gone up this year, combined with other updates and renovations. Two new schools are Wallace Elementary in Kelso and a new elementary school in Kalama. The Kalama school rethought school design and steeped the new school in history.
It’s also meticulously thought out, from the extra storage rooms to the staff break room directly off the playground. It has everything students need, both in normal time and the pandemic, school officials said.
Principal Kala Lougheed said it’s the result of “trying to think about what we didn’t have in the old building and make sure we have it in the new building.”
“We had no space for anything in the old building,” she said. “You can feel the space (here), which is so different than what we had.”
Three stories tall, with round porthole windows and plenty of Kalama-orange paint, the new building is Kalama’s first new school in 66 years and cost $35 million. Voters approved a $63.4 million bond in February 2018 to finance the new school and make improvements to the high and middle school.