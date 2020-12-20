2020, The Pandemic Year: Fish, fire and MSH's 40th, the top five environmental stories of the year

The region waited nearly two weeks with bated breath for a breeze and rain to clear the smoke and make the outdoors safe again.

(Ironcially, too much rain earlier in the year proved problematic when 50,000 cubic yards dirt and rock slid across State Route 4 nine miles west of Cathlamet, temporarily closing the road.)

And then there was the 40th anniversary of the Mount St. Helens eruption. The pandemic canceled most of the activities and events to honor the blast, while others moved online to a digital format.

TDN caught up with multiple scientists studying the volcano — and preparing to pass on their work. And other TDN articles commemorated the eruption more symbolically, by detailing the ongoing work to avoid potential flooding consequence of sediment and debris dumped by the lateral blast.

A month ahead of the anniversary, the U.S. Forest Service officially proposed building a 3.4-mile access road to facilitate repairs of the Spirit Lake tunnel. Scientists and conservationists oppose the plan because they worry the road could trash research plots on the pumice plain, one of the most heavily researched lanscapes on the planet.