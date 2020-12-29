2020, The Pandemic Year: COVID-19 brings public health to the forefront

“If we weren’t doing this, who would be?” she said. “It’s what we’re there for, to help fill the gaps. People’s health is at stake. We’re doing our best to address those gaps … with limited resources.”

Staffing increased to keep up with a rising number of cases, and as of early December, the department also employed two COVID-19-specific public health nurses, six other staff devoted completely or partially to COVID-19 duties and some part-time staff from temp agency.

As cases rapidly increased this fall, the county, like others in the state, fell behind on contact tracing at the end of November.

Coronavirus activity in Cowlitz County steadily increased starting in late May before peaking in mid-July. After some relatively smaller bumps from August through the end of October, the reported number of infections shot up rapidly and appeared to have leveled out in early December.

Although case rates don’t appear to be increasing, they are still at their highest level of 438 new cases per 100,000 people from Dec. 2 to Dec. 15. In comparison, over the summer the cases peaked at 145 per 100,000 from July 4 to July 17, according to the state Department of Health.