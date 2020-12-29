2020, The Pandemic Year: COVID-19 brings public health to the forefront

This is the latest in a continuing series of articles on the top stories that touched lives in the Lower Columbia in 2020.
The novel coronavirus pandemic shaped 2020 into an unforgettable year and touched every aspect of life in Cowlitz County.
Although its effects are wide-ranging, at its core the pandemic is a health story, and the Daily News top five COVID-19 stories include a Longview pastor recounting his illness, a major outbreak, how public health tracks virus cases, the effect on mental health and the first shots of the vaccine.
Washington reported the country’s first confirmed COVID-19 case on Jan. 20, when a Snohomish County man returning from a trip from Wuhan, China. Virus cases surfaced in Cowlitz County about two months later.
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center on March 17 reported its first COVID-19 patient, a Lewis County in his 80s. Three days later, Cowlitz County announced its first cases, a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s, who were both hospitalized at St. John.
Rev. Perry Hanchey, pastor of Longview Pentecostal Church, was one of those men. He spent five days in the hospital with pneumonia in both lungs after spending the previous week sick at home with weakness, chills and a high fever.
Hanchey’s illness fell on the more severe side, but he said in June since shaking off the last dregs of the pneumonia in late April, he hasn’t shown any other side effects.
“I would say it took a good three weeks or so before I felt like I could breathe real deep and my strength came back,” he said. “It was quite an experience.”
In mid-April, Kelso Foster Farms plant grappled with a COVID-19 outbreak that sickened at least 16 workers. Health officials didn’t require the plant to shut down or change operation because it was on top of safety measures.
The county health department tested about 200 of the plant’s 600-person workforce. The outbreak highlighted challenges of COVID-19, as many workers who tested positive had very mild or no symptoms.
The department has since refused to name locations of other outbreaks for privacy reasons but at the same time has pointed to workplaces as major locations for transmission of the virus.
Much of the county health department’s work to contain the virus happened behind the scenes, as public health nurses and other staff took on the ever expanding work of case investigations and contact tracing.
Cowlitz County Health and Human Services includes two communicable disease public health nurses, a maternal/child public health nurse and a community health manager who put tracking the spread of the coronavirus on top of their other work.
Contract tracing isn’t new for the public health nurses, who track more than 100 notifiable conditions. The pandemic’s fast pace and the ever-changing state and federal guidelines make it more difficult, said Michelle Ashby, public health nurse and community health manager.
“If we weren’t doing this, who would be?” she said. “It’s what we’re there for, to help fill the gaps. People’s health is at stake. We’re doing our best to address those gaps … with limited resources.”
Staffing increased to keep up with a rising number of cases, and as of early December, the department also employed two COVID-19-specific public health nurses, six other staff devoted completely or partially to COVID-19 duties and some part-time staff from temp agency.
As cases rapidly increased this fall, the county, like others in the state, fell behind on contact tracing at the end of November.
Coronavirus activity in Cowlitz County steadily increased starting in late May before peaking in mid-July. After some relatively smaller bumps from August through the end of October, the reported number of infections shot up rapidly and appeared to have leveled out in early December.
Although case rates don’t appear to be increasing, they are still at their highest level of 438 new cases per 100,000 people from Dec. 2 to Dec. 15. In comparison, over the summer the cases peaked at 145 per 100,000 from July 4 to July 17, according to the state Department of Health.
The pandemic and related restrictions took a toll on residents’ mental health, causing increased reports of anxiety and depression, according to the state Department of Health.
In response, the state launched Washington Listens, a free call line that provides non-clinical support to people who are sad, anxious or stressed due to COVID-19. The line is staffed by specialists who can talk to callers about their struggles and refer them to local resources if needed.
Cowlitz County mental health service providers saw a rise in calls and clients dealing with depression, anxiety and substance abuse. Professionals urged those struggling to reach out to friends and family or local services.
After a long year, health officials described the December authorization of two COVID-19 vaccines as the “light at the end of the tunnel.”
On Dec. 17, PeaceHealth St. John registered nurse Ellen Gray received the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Cowlitz County. The PeaceHealth team vaccinated 137 caregivers the first day and aimed to vaccinate 1,200 by the end of the year.
Although state and local health officials said they are excited about the vaccines, they reminded the public that the virus and related precautions will continue well into 2021.
“The end is now in sight, and if we can maintain discipline and compassion for each other we will get through this together,” said Dr. Lawrence Neville, health officer for St. John and Southwest medical centers.