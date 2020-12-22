2020, The Pandemic Year: child rape, murder, suspect death

During an emotional hearing in June, Veatch was sentenced to 11 months in jail.

Aguilar-Tofte

In October, the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team started and completed its first investigation of an officer-involved shooting.

Longview police shot and killed Justin Aguilar-Tofte on Oct. 2 after he fled officers trying to arrest him on a felony warrant, according to police press releases.

More than 60 friends and family remembered Aguilar-Tofte, 33, as a genuine person with a good heart during a vigil the day after his death.

About a week-and-a-half into the investigation, Aguilar-Tofte’s family raised concerns about video released by the police department not matching the agency’s timeline. Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team commander Troy Brightbill said the information released was not the final report and did not detail the entire investigation.

The major crimes team completed its investigation in late October and sent it to the Cowlitz County Prosecutor for review.

The team is a group of investigators from Cowlitz County law enforcement agencies and that serves as an independent investigation team for the region, per a new Washington law.

Robert Munger