2020, The Pandemic Year: child rape, murder, suspect death

Restrictions forced by the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays and exacerbated court backlogs this year, but defendants in several major 2019 cases were sentenced.
The pandemic public health measures caused a huge backlog in criminal and civil cases in district and superior courts.
In March, the court system suspended trials but criminal hearings continued with new safety precautions. More than two months later, Superior Court began holding live-streamed virtual court.
Over the summer, staff transformed portions of the Cowlitz County Event Center into courtrooms large enough to hold socially-distanced jury trials.
The first criminal trial held since March was held Sept. 23. Everyone wore face masks, jurors sat six feet apart and plexiglass surrounded the witness stand and separated the prosecution and defense.
Quik Chek
In November, nearly two years after Holt’s Quik Chek Market clerk Kayla Chapman was shot and killed during a robbery, Vancouver man D’Anthony Williams was tried at the event center.
Williams was accused of robbing 30-year-old Chapman at gunpoint before fatally shooting her at point-blank range in the early hours of Jan. 22, 2019 at the Kelso gas station.
After a week-and-a-half trial, the jury found Williams guilty of of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm, first-degree murder in the course of another crime, first-degree robbery with a firearm, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm (a 9 millimeter handgun) and possession of methamphetamine.
Superior Court Judge Steven Warning on Nov. 20 sentenced Wiliams to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Ten days later, co-suspects Erkinson Bossy and Nenemeny Ekiek, who pled guilty to lesser charges in exchange for testifying at Williams’s trial, were both sentenced to 20 years and 18 years in prison, respectively.
Matthew Veatch
Earlier in the year, another major 2019 murder case saw progress when Matthew Veatch pleaded guilty in February to assisting the escape of the man who killed Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin DeRosier in April 2019.
Police investigators say Brian Butts shot DeRosier on April 13 while DeRosier was responding to Fallert Road in Kalama to check on Butts’ disabled motor home. DeRosier died early the following morning.
Butts fled the shooting and went to the Veatch household, and Matthew Veatch led him away from the house through the woods near the residence, which Veatch was familiar with, even though he knew Butts had shot an officer.
Following a 22-hour manhunt, Butts encountered Kelso Police officers on Spencer Creek Road the evening of April 14 and shot at them. Officers returned fire, killing the 33-year-old.
Veatch initially intended to take the case to trial, but in mid-February his lawyers announced he would change his plea.
During an emotional hearing in June, Veatch was sentenced to 11 months in jail.
Aguilar-Tofte
In October, the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team started and completed its first investigation of an officer-involved shooting.
Longview police shot and killed Justin Aguilar-Tofte on Oct. 2 after he fled officers trying to arrest him on a felony warrant, according to police press releases.
More than 60 friends and family remembered Aguilar-Tofte, 33, as a genuine person with a good heart during a vigil the day after his death.
About a week-and-a-half into the investigation, Aguilar-Tofte’s family raised concerns about video released by the police department not matching the agency’s timeline. Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team commander Troy Brightbill said the information released was not the final report and did not detail the entire investigation.
The major crimes team completed its investigation in late October and sent it to the Cowlitz County Prosecutor for review.
The team is a group of investigators from Cowlitz County law enforcement agencies and that serves as an independent investigation team for the region, per a new Washington law.
Robert Munger
Over the summer, Washington State Patrol investigated the death of a convicted Kelso child rapist, Robert Munger, after he was beaten to death at the Airway Heights Corrections Center allegedly by his cellmate, the brother of one of his victims.
The investigation released Aug. 28 found no evidence that prison staff played a role in 70-year-old Munger’s death, or that the victim or his cellmate, Shane Goldsby, had tried to warn staff about a possible conflict.
Both men were originally from Longview.
Prison authorities said that Munger, who was serving a 43-year prison sentence, was beaten by Goldsby on the day that Goldsby arrived at Munger’s cell, June 2. Munger died three days later at an area hospital.
Goldsby’s mother disputed the investigation.
William Hummels
A child rape case that began in February ended in September.
William Hummels, then 20, confessed to the rape of an 8-year-old child who lived at Longview’s Community House.
In July, soon after the courts began to re-open from COVID-19 closures, Hummels pled guilty to first degree child rape.
Hummels was sentenced in September to a minimum of nine years to life in prison. Judge Marilyn Haan urged Hummels, himself a victim of childhood sexual abuse, to seek help while in prison.
After several months of trials at the event center, the Cowlitz County Superior Court suspended all jury trials and other in-person criminal matters effective Monday, Nov. 30 because of surging COVID-19 activity.