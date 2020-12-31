2020, The Pandemic Year: Budget cuts, women ascendant, impeachment, red wave

Kelso Council member David Futcher told the council that drawing down the fund balance the city spent 10 years building up would “erode it pretty quickly” and “there’s going to be a reckoning on that at some point.”

“Government is nothing but a collection of citizens and if we’re going to get services we’re going to have to pay for them ourselves,” he said. “We have to be ready for when that reckoning comes and we have to adjust the service levels we’re providing.”

Longview, Kelso city budgets rely on reserves

As COVID-19 slashed some tax revenue for cities, Kelso and Longview plan to draw on savings to make it through the next two years without too many cuts.

Longview passed a biennial general fund operating budget of $41.5 million in 2021 and $42.1 million in 2022. The city will pull from its reserves to correct a $2.3 million deficit in 2021 and a $2.1 million deficit in 2022, in addition to department budget cuts.

City Manager Kurt Sacha warned that this cannot become a trend, because “if we don’t do anything in next two years to correct this imbalance we’re going to be in serious trouble.”