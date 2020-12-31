2020, The Pandemic Year: Budget cuts, women ascendant, impeachment, red wave

This is the latest in a continuing series of articles on the top local news stories of 2020.
The top political stories of 2020 run the gamut from hyper-local to national, from city councils voting down tax increases to how the county’s representatives voted on the impeachment of Donald Trump. As is the case with most of this year’s stories, COVID-19 has laid its mark on most of these narratives.
MaryAlice Wallis took on the role of Longview Mayor in January and said she planned to bring civility back to public discourse.
In that November’s election, three incumbents with a combined 37 years on the council — Don Jensen, Ken Botero and Scott Vydra — ended their terms, and Ruth Kendall, Hillary Strobel and Christine Schott took over, marking the first time there’s been a female majority on the council. Previously, Wallis was the only woman serving.
Wallis, in a January interview with The Daily News, said the community craves healing and she wants to use her leadership to bring a measure of civility back to public discourse.
“I’m not an authoritative mayor type, but I do expect a level of standard of excellence where people comport themselves,” she said. “There’s a way to do that firmly but gently and still be meaningful at the same time.”
Previously, disagreements over how to handle the city’s homelessness problem sometimes devolved into shouting and personal attacks, and some former city employees last year said they left the city because they felt micromanaged by the council and publicly attacked for their performances.
While the homelessness question remains, over the past year Wallis has ensured that the tone of both council and citizen comments are respectful and do not attack anyone personally with polite firmness.
Jaime Herrera Beutler votes against impeachment
Southwest Washington Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler said the entire process to impeach President Donald Trump was flawed and voted against both articles of impeachment.
“The House Democratic leadership should have pumped the brakes and taken the time to ask the tough questions and compel testimony from firsthand sources — full stop — so that we aren’t questioning the results,” Herrera Beutler told TDN in February. “There are real questions Americans have about this and they didn’t get answered, so I don’t think we can trust the results.”
Herrera Beutler said Americans will be able to come together again because the nation has made it through difficult times in the past, but impeachment “absolutely” further polarized the nation, she said.
She was re-elected to her seat in the House of Representatives this past November.
Red Wave washes over 19th District
State Rep. Jim Walsh breezed to an easy victory Nov. 3 for his third team, Port of Longview Commissioner Jeff Wilson unseated longtime incumbent Sen. Dean Takko and political newcomer Joel McEntire secured his spot in the House of Representatives over Rep. Brian Blake, who held the seat for several decades.
Local community and political leaders said it was not a sudden tsunami, but rather the result of a slowly rising tide of changes in the historically democratic district.
Walsh said statewide politics that have grown more progressive and left the county behind, and others pointed to the shift in which part local labor unions support.
Longview, Kelso city councils reject utility rate and tax increases
Both Longview and Kelso city councils voted against increasing utility rates and state-allowed tax increases this year, pointing to the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on citizens.
However, some councilors were concerned that the city’s short-term relief to citizens would result in a long-term reduction of services, as both cities had to draw from their reserves to balance the next year’s budget.
Kelso Council member David Futcher told the council that drawing down the fund balance the city spent 10 years building up would “erode it pretty quickly” and “there’s going to be a reckoning on that at some point.”
“Government is nothing but a collection of citizens and if we’re going to get services we’re going to have to pay for them ourselves,” he said. “We have to be ready for when that reckoning comes and we have to adjust the service levels we’re providing.”
Longview, Kelso city budgets rely on reserves
As COVID-19 slashed some tax revenue for cities, Kelso and Longview plan to draw on savings to make it through the next two years without too many cuts.
Longview passed a biennial general fund operating budget of $41.5 million in 2021 and $42.1 million in 2022. The city will pull from its reserves to correct a $2.3 million deficit in 2021 and a $2.1 million deficit in 2022, in addition to department budget cuts.
City Manager Kurt Sacha warned that this cannot become a trend, because “if we don’t do anything in next two years to correct this imbalance we’re going to be in serious trouble.”
Kelso City Finance Director Brian Butterfield said the city’s focus on building its reserves after the 2008 recession will allow it to have a budget with roughly $11 million in expenditures in 2021 and $10.1 million in 2022, in addition to cuts in areas like road work.
That budget requires using about $567,000 of the city’s general fund reserves in 2021 and $517,000 in 2022, as well as $190,000 in both 2021 and 2022 from other reserve funds.
Butterfield said while drawing the reserves down “will not have a devastating effect on the city’s financial position, we can’t keep doing that year after year.”