19th House races solidify Republican wins

With most of the ballots in Friday, the 2020 election has solidified Republican gains in the 19th District House.
In unofficial totals reported Nov. 6, Aberdeen Republican Jim Walsh held onto his double-digit percentage point lead over Montesano Democrat Marianna Everson, and Cathlamet Republican Joel McEntire eked out a larger margin in his race against longtime Aberdeen incumbent Democrat Brian Blake.
The 19th district includes parts of Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Wahkiakum and Pacific counties, and as of Thursday night there were about 2,800 outstanding ballots, according to the secretary of state’s website. That’s about 500 ballots left to count in Cowlitz County, 2,000 in Grays Harbor, 240 in Lewis, 30 in Wahkiakum and 5 in Pacific.
Position OneAberdeen Republican Jim Walsh continued to increase his lead over Democratic challenger Marianna Everson based on Friday afternoon’s unofficial returns.
Walsh had 41,740 votes, or about 59.3% across the district. Everson won 40.59%, or 28,569 votes.
“I trust voters on things like this. The great thing about our system is that the voters’ gut instinct on what they want in representation is spot-on shockingly often,” Walsh said Friday.
Walsh, 56, flipped the 19th District Position 1 House seat to red for the first time in decades when he first ran in 2016.
“I’m proud of that. I’m proud I was able to be effective enough that it showed the voters they could vote Republican and still get effective representation.”
He said he ran for a third time because he wants to continue serving Southwest Washington as an aggressive defender of the district’s interests.
“I like to think I’ve been effective and done a good job, and that showed the people of the district you could vote for a Republican and they would work for you,” Walsh said.
Position Two
Cathlamet Republican Joel McEntire watched the margin between himself and nine-term 19th District incumbent Democrat Brian Blake of Aberdeen widen to an insurmountable level over the course of the week.
Friday afternoon’s unofficial returns showed McEntire with 52.56% of the vote to Blake’s 47.36%, a lead over the Aberdeen representative of 3,700 votes with about 2,800 ballots left to be counted, cementing McEntire’s win.
“I pretty much think the results are affixed,” McEntire said Friday. “The remaining ballots out there don’t seem to be enough of an amount out there to change the results. l did a video last night on social media and thanked Blake for his years of service to our community. I more or less declared that we are going to be taking this election, and I made a promise to everybody that I would give it my very best shot like I did in this election.”
Friday’s totals showed 37,008 votes for McEntire and 33,352 for Blake. Blake had hoped for later returns to narrow his challenger’s lead, only to see it grow: he was trailing by about 1,300 votes on Tuesday night, 2,500 on Wednesday and 3,100 on Thursday.
Blake, 60, has leaned on his track record of helping his constituents by building many new bridges, updating highway exchanges, deepening the Columbia River channel and improving Greys Harbor College and Lower Columbia College.
In 2018, McEntire, who turned 33 on Election Day, spent most of the campaign season deployed to Kuwait as a Marine Corps reservist, but said he thought his extensive door-knocking and focus on reducing taxes helped bring him victory.
As a newcomer to politics, McEntire said he expected to learn a lot in the coming months. He said he’s starting to pivot his thinking from the election to his future legislating, and he plans to “really rely on the wisdom of trusted individuals who have spent time in Olympia to tell me the pitfalls and things to watch out for so I don’t make the same mistakes other young legislators have made.”
“I’m grateful for the hard work that everybody did,” McEntire said. “It was a team effort and the next couple months are going to be getting ready to legislate and when the season kick off in January. I’m sure it’ll be a wild time. I think everyone is kind of exhausted now, so enjoy the rest while we have it, then get ready to have your voice be heard.”
He added that he wants to remain “humble and approachable and teachable,”
“I want to learn from others who know, and give the best service I can to the community,” he said.
