19th House races solidify Republican wins

Friday’s totals showed 37,008 votes for McEntire and 33,352 for Blake. Blake had hoped for later returns to narrow his challenger’s lead, only to see it grow: he was trailing by about 1,300 votes on Tuesday night, 2,500 on Wednesday and 3,100 on Thursday.

Blake, 60, has leaned on his track record of helping his constituents by building many new bridges, updating highway exchanges, deepening the Columbia River channel and improving Greys Harbor College and Lower Columbia College.

In 2018, McEntire, who turned 33 on Election Day, spent most of the campaign season deployed to Kuwait as a Marine Corps reservist, but said he thought his extensive door-knocking and focus on reducing taxes helped bring him victory.

As a newcomer to politics, McEntire said he expected to learn a lot in the coming months. He said he’s starting to pivot his thinking from the election to his future legislating, and he plans to “really rely on the wisdom of trusted individuals who have spent time in Olympia to tell me the pitfalls and things to watch out for so I don’t make the same mistakes other young legislators have made.”