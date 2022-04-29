170-year-old home of Woodland founding father added to Washington Heritage Register

The oldest home in Cowlitz County may be older than the county, and it remains with the family that built it.

The home Squire and Milly Bozorth constructed in the early months of 1851 has gone by many names over the years. It was called the Woodland Farm House decades before the city of Woodland got its name in 1882. Growing up, David Bozorth knew it as C.C.'s House, named after Christopher Columbus Bozorth, the son of Squire and Milly who spent decades living in the house.

Earlier this year, the home officially was recognized as a piece of Washington history when it was added to the Washington Heritage Register.

Bozorth and Erin Thoeny, a board member for the Woodland Historical Museum Society and a commissioner for the Cowlitz Historical Preservation Commission, spent the last several years making their case to the advisory committee of the Heritage Register.

"I'd wanted to do this for years and we finally got someone who knew how to help us," Bozorth said.

The Bozorth House sits near the front of a 20-acre parcel of land along North Pekin Road that was part of the family's original land claim. David Bozorth owns the home through a family trust and rents it to other families, which he said his parents did when he was growing up.

The house survived two attic fires and a flood over the decades. It was moved to the other side of Pekin Road in the 1940s. During the process, its siding was replaced and a rear attachment was added. Even with all the updates, though, there are clear similarities between photos of the Bozorth House taken this week and an illustration of the home published in 1885.

"The bones are still all there," Bozorth said.

Bozorth and Woodland history

The Washington Heritage Register is kept by the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation. To be eligible for the register, locations need to be at least 50 years old with "historical significance" at either the local or state level and have a level of integrity and similarity to how they looked when they first were built.

"Supposition, or a 'good sounding story,' would not be sufficient," Thoeny wrote in an email to The Daily News. "(The DAHP) wanted firm proof. So, it was a big puzzle that just needed to be put together with documented facts."

Their application included 147 pages of documents and evidence for the timeline of the house. Original records included the land claim made by John Squire Bozorth in 1850, firsthand accounts mentioning the home as the residence of C.C. Bozorth, and maps showing the building's location over the course of its first century.

The home's connection to C.C. Bozorth represents a major piece of the city's history. C.C. served as the county assessor for Clark County in the mid-1850s, was a legislator for the Washington Territory in 1860 and was the county assessor for Cowlitz County in the 1870s. His wife, Rhoda Ruth Johns, purportedly suggested the city's name change from Forest City to Woodland.

In 1893, C.C. Bozorth wrote a short history of his family's arrival in Southwest Washington and his local involvement with the Cathlamet Gazette. Bozorth wrote his family spent six months traveling from Iowa to western Oregon in 1845, then shifted north over the next few years before homesteading in what is now Woodland.

"This has grown to be quite a little village and promises to be a thriving town in the near future," Bozorth wrote in 1893.

David Bozarth's daughter, Amy Bozorth, grew up immersed in the family's history and connections with Woodland. Amy lives in Albany, so she was not hands-on with the application process, but she saw a lot of the original records and documents Thoeny and her father pulled together.

As the collections manager for the Albany Regional Museum, Bozorth said she appreciates more people will learn about her family's history and Woodland's history with the home's designation.

"It is really neat to be able to connect our family to the larger picture of the city of Woodland's history and the regional area," Bozorth said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.