17-year-old violinist featured on 'Tiny Desk' joins Southwest Washington Symphony this weekend

A 17-year-old violinist — who has already performed for the Seattle Symphony and National Public Radio's "Tiny Desk" — is taking the stage this weekend with dozens of area musicians in the Southwest Washington Symphony.

Kaia Selden is a high school senior from Portland who has already been featured as a solo violinist with the Philharmonia Northwest — a Seattle community chamber orchestra — and the Seattle Symphony — considered one of the most vital American orchestras by NPR in 2015.

She was a guest on the NPR show "From the Top," which features young, classical musicians, and then NPR's "Tiny Desk" at age 12, playing Henryk Wieniawski's Scherzo-Tarantelle in front of stacks of books and records behind an office desk.

Kaia plays a loaned violin crafted in 1846 in Italy by maker Enrico Ceruti.

Kaia earned prizes at international competitions including the 2021 Kocian Competition in the Czech Republic and the 2021 Telemann Competition in Germany, and took home first place in contests like Seattle Young Artists in 2017.

This weekend, Kaia joins the all-volunteer Southwest Washington Symphony for a 30-minute concerto, which is a type of solo traditionally performed from memorization with an accompanying orchestra, said Robert Davis, music director for the symphony.

While Davis said most symphony members are retirees from the Longview-Kelso area, some members have been high school or college aged. The nonprofit includes around 50 musicians, and was formed roughly 56 years ago.

Davis said Kaia is the daughter of his mentor and friend Ken Selden, who is the orchestra director at Portland State University. Selden said the Southwest Washington Symphony is "a really wonderful orchestra in a small town."

When Davis saw a video of Kaia playing a few years ago, he said he thought "We definitely need to play a piece with her."

If you go What: Southwest Washington Symphony Fall Concerts When: 7 p.m., Saturday and 3 p.m., Sunday Where: Wollenberg Auditorium, Lower Columbia College, 1600 Maple St., Longview Cost: Free Info: www.swwsymphony.org

Davis said the symphony features a guest performer roughly once a season.

This weekend, the symphony will hold a concert on Saturday and Sunday, featuring work by composers Richard Wagner, Alexander Borodin and Antonin Dvorak, the latter of which will include Kaia.

The roughly 1.5-hour event, like all Southwest Washington Symphony events, is free.