$130K grant approved to establish Longview police bike patrol

McNew applied for the state funds when he learned Longview was ranked as the fifth most dangerous city for pedestrians, according to the state’s traffic commission.

According to Longview police, 83 pedestrians were hit by vehicles from 2014-20, resulting in 78 injuries and seven fatalities. Over the same time period, 34 cyclists were hit by vehicles, resulting in 33 injuries and no fatalities.

McNew said the grant will be used to send two Longview officers to a roughly week-long training on performing police duties on bikes after Oct. 1.

Those officers will train an additional roughly 23 employees, who will teach bicycle and pedestrian safety at public events.

The grant will not cover the cost of new bikes, helmets or uniforms. Those expenses will come out of department funds, McNew said. The total amount has not been determined.

Complete streets

Longview passed a complete streets ordinance in 2019 to plan city roadways not just for motorists, but cyclists and pedestrians of all ages and mobilities.

Complete streets is a national and state-wide transportation policy. Castle Rock, Battle Ground, Seattle and Spokane have similar regulations.