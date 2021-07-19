 Skip to main content
12-year-old girl escapes out window during Saturday mobile home fire
12-year-old girl escapes out window during Saturday mobile home fire

Mobile home fire

A fire Saturday morning damaged a mobile home on California Way. 

 Longview Fire Department, Contributed

A 12-year-old girl escaped out her bedroom window when she awoke to smoke and the mobile home where she lives on fire Saturday morning, according to a press release from the Longview Fire Department. 

At about 9 a.m. Saturday, callers reported children and pets were trapped inside the home on the 600 block of California Way. 

Longview police officers arrived first and searched for children, but couldn't enter the home because of smoke and heat. Firefighters arrived and searched for occupants, but couldn't find anyone inside. The fire was under control at 9:25 a.m.

The 12-year-old was the only person in the house at the time of the fire, according to the fire department press release. She was sleeping in the back bedroom and woke to smoke in the room. The hall outside was full of smoke and heat, and the girl escaped through a bedroom window.

Several pets were inside at the time and all escaped or were rescued except an adult cat that died in the fire, according to the press release. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation, with early reports it started in the kitchen, according to the release. There were no working smoke detectors in the house. 

“Working smoke detectors are a critical piece of safety equipment that needs to be in every home,” Battalion Chief Eric Koreis is quoted in the press release. “Today’s fire was an avoidable near-miss — smoke detectors would have provided much earlier warning.”

Koreis said every home should have working smoke detectors installed, one in common areas on each floor and one in every bedroom. 

The American Red Cross is assisting the family with clothing and shelter. 

