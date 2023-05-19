An early morning house fire Friday in Kelso displaced 11 people including six children, according to the Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

Fire crews arrived at a fully engulfed house before 4:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue, north of the Catlin Rotary Spray Park in Kelso. Crews reported that nearby structures, a trailer and power lines were "at risk of igniting."

The fire was under control at roughly 4:53 a.m., and no deaths or injuries occurred. Still, 11 people, including a person described as "wheelchair-bound," were evacuated by firefighters and have been displaced.

The American Red Cross is assisting those affected by the fire in finding shelter. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the press release. Besides Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, Kelso Police, an American Medical Response medic unit and a Cowlitz County chaplin also responded.

Five engines, a ladder truck and three chief officers were dispatched to the fire.