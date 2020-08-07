10 new COVID cases reported in Cowlitz County Friday

Cowlitz County health officials reported 10 new coronavirus infections Friday, the first one day, double-digit rise in cases in more than a week.
And state health officials Friday reported cases of a rare but serious COVID-related condition among 11 children in Washington.
The state now has 11 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). MIS-C is a rare but serious condition first identified by health care providers in the United Kingdom in late April, according to a state Health Department press release.
An MIS-C case is defined as a patient under the age of 21 with a fever, laboratory evidence of inflammation and severe illness involving more than two organs that requires hospitalization.
“While MIS-C is very rare, parents should be aware it can happen and contact their health care provider if their children develop new or unusual symptoms,” Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer for DOH, said in the press release. “We are tracking this issue closely and continue to ask health care providers to be on the lookout and immediately report possible cases to local health.”
In Washington, six MIS-C cases are nine years old or younger, and five are 10 or older. The counties reporting MIS-C cases are Franklin (2), King (3), Skagit (1), Snohomish (2)and Yakima (3). About 55% of the cases are among Hispanic children.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced that 40 U.S. states have reported a total of 570 cases of MIS-C .
Cowlitz County how has recorded 478 cases of COVID-19, with 255 of those considered recovered. Two people remain hospitalized, one inside the county and one in a different county.
Except for Monday — when three days of testing data tallied 18 new cases — the county recorded single-digit daily increases all week. Even so, with 42 cases reported since last Friday, that's a two-week rate of 77 cases per 100,000 people, still well above the benchmark for moving to the phase 3 of the state's reopening plan.
People 39 years old and younger account for 55% of the county's infections to date.
Kelso accounts for the highest rates of infection, at 445 per 100,000 for a two-week period, following by Woodland at 490 cases per 100,000 and Longview at 445 per 100,000. Ryderwood, a retirement community near the Lewis/Cowlitz County Line, still has not reported a case.
So far males account for 53% of the county's total infections and four of its five deaths.
Contact City Editor Andre Stepankowsky at 360-577-2520.
