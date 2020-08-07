10 new COVID cases reported in Cowlitz County Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County health officials reported 10 new coronavirus infections Friday, the first one day, double-digit rise in cases in more than a week.

And state health officials Friday reported cases of a rare but serious COVID-related condition among 11 children in Washington.

The state now has 11 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). MIS-C is a rare but serious condition first identified by health care providers in the United Kingdom in late April, according to a state Health Department press release.

An MIS-C case is defined as a patient under the age of 21 with a fever, laboratory evidence of inflammation and severe illness involving more than two organs that requires hospitalization.

“While MIS-C is very rare, parents should be aware it can happen and contact their health care provider if their children develop new or unusual symptoms,” Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer for DOH, said in the press release. “We are tracking this issue closely and continue to ask health care providers to be on the lookout and immediately report possible cases to local health.”