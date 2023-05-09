The Mount St. Helens Club has planned hikes for May and June, and anyone can join. Call the activity leader to register for hikes. Start times are when the carpool leaves the meeting location and return times are approximate. For more information, visit www.mtsthelensclub.org.
May 10 - Wednesday, Steigerwald Wildlife Refuge (easier). Drive 129 miles round trip to Washougal. Hike 4.5-7.6-mile loop trail with little elevation gain on level gravel and paved path near the Columbia River. Leader: Barbara 360-431-1131.
May 12 - Friday, Cape Horn (moderate). Drive 120 miles round trip. Hike 7 miles with 1,300-foot elevation gain out and back to the top of a landmark bluff on the Washington side of the Columbia River Gorge. Great views of the Columbia River. Leader: Bill D. 503-260-6712.
May 13 - Saturday, Council Crest (moderate). Drive 98 miles round trip to Portland’s Terwilliger Blvd. Hike 4.7 miles with 800-foot elevation gain up the Marquam Trail to Council Crest Park. Return on Shelter Loop Trail. Excellent view of Portland's Metro area and surrounding Cascade Mountains. Leader: Bruce 360-425-0256.
May 17 - Wednesday, Millersylvania State Park (easier). Drive 120 miles round trip. Hike 5 miles with little elevation gain around the perimeter trail. Leader: John R. 360-431-1122.
May 20 - Saturday, Dry Creek Falls via PCT (moderate). Drive 168 miles round trip. Hike 4.4 miles out and back with 885-foot elevation gain Enjoyable forest hike. The hike can be extended for those who want a longer hike. Leader: Mary Jane M. 360-430-7905.
May 24 - Wednesday, Hidden Falls - Silver Star Area (moderate/strenuous). Drive 150 miles round trip. Hike 11.5 miles with 900-foot elevation gain to the falls on Coyote Creek on the Tarbell Trail. This out and back hike is mostly under canopy with views of Silver Star Mountain and Mount St. Helens. Leader: Bill D. 503-260-6712.
May 27 - Saturday, Archer Mountain (moderate/strenuous). Drive 150 miles round trip. Hike 4.1 miles with 1,597-foot elevation gain up a steep trail with views of the Columbia River Gorge, looking from the Washington side. Leader: Joe H. 360-430-8447.
May 31 - Wednesday, Sandy River Delta (easier). Drive 114 miles round trip. Hike on a flat 3.5 mile loop through Sandy River flood plain. Leader: Bruce: 360-425-0256.
June 2 - Friday, Portland Urban Hike (moderate). Drive 120 miles round trip. Hike 8 miles round trip with 50-foot elevation gain from downtown Portland along the west side of Willamette River Walk. Leader: Bill D. 503-260-6712.
June 3 - Saturday, Coldwater Lake via Lakes Trail (moderate). Drive 120 miles round trip. Hike 8.8 miles out and back with 750-foot elevation gain along the NW shore of the lake. Beautiful views and abundant wildflowers. Leader: Dory 213-820-1014.