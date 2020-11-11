'10% is not enough': Residents urge Port of Longview to lower tax further

Several Cowlitz County residents and local politicians Wednesday night urged the Port of Longview commissioners to make a deeper reduction in the port’s property tax than had been proposed in the 2021 budget.
The port is currently considering a 10% reduction in the tax rate from this year, which would set the rate at about 19 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. That would cost the owner of a $300,000 home about $57 annually, or about $6 less than they paid this year.
According to the 2021 budget proposal, about $550,000 of the $2.07 million raised by the port tax next year would go to the capital budget. The rest would be used to make a payment on an outstanding bond.
The tax rate also affects the port’s future bonding capacity, because bonding/loan organizations also consider it when deciding interest rates and how much to lend. Lowering the rate could change how much money the port can receive in loans to fund future projects, such as the $76 million Industrial Rail Corridor Expansion.
All seven community members that commented during a public hearing Wednesday night asked commissioners to cut the tax by at least 50% or more.
“I believe there is no need for the port to tax the citizens anymore,” said Lisa Alexander, a Kelso city council member. “The port has proven it is sustainable and therefore it does not need the money from the taxes to be successful. I think it is beyond time to cancel the citizens’ taxes, and I don’t believe a 10% reduction is enough. Right now at this point in time, letting the citizens keep their money is the right thing to do.”
“There are thousands of others who feel the way we do. We just happen to be on the call tonight,” said Kalei LaFave.
Cowlitz County residents Sean Turpin, Bill Josh and Tony Katzenberger reminded commissioners that they all ran on a promise to eliminate the tax, and they should keep that promise.
“Do what you told us you would do: Provide a significant reduction by giving taxpayers a break,” Turpin said.
Other commenters noted that the budget proposal showed that the port has enough money to cut its tax and still invest in projects and pay for other obligations.
“Any amount of money we can keep and we can spend at our leisure on our bills in our community is useful. We are the public, and you are elected to serve us, and I think at this point in time we are eligible and able to receive a greater (tax) reduction,” Josh said.
Specific details on how a 50% tax rate reduction would affect the 2021 budget was not available Wednesday because of the Veterans Day holiday.
Commissioners are scheduled to adopt a budget for 2021 at their next meeting at 10 a.m. Nov. 19.
Wilson said the hearing made it “loud and clear” what people want, and he will vote for a 50% reduction in taxes, just like they asked.
“It’s the same message I’ve been reflecting to the community of our taxation levels … that it’s too much tax and the wrong way to impact a community during the pandemic,” Wilson said.
Commissioner Doug Averett said he’s been “thinking quite a bit since the budget hearing” about how he and his colleagues should review the proposal with the public comments in mind.
He noted that eliminating the tax would “stunt growth,” so the port should keep some sort of tax for the time being.
“That doesn’t mean we can’t (eliminate) it in the future. I know people don’t want to hear that, but we have to keep growing,” he said.
Commission President Allan Erickson was not immediately available for comment.
