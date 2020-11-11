'10% is not enough': Residents urge Port of Longview to lower tax further

“I believe there is no need for the port to tax the citizens anymore,” said Lisa Alexander, a Kelso city council member. “The port has proven it is sustainable and therefore it does not need the money from the taxes to be successful. I think it is beyond time to cancel the citizens’ taxes, and I don’t believe a 10% reduction is enough. Right now at this point in time, letting the citizens keep their money is the right thing to do.”

“There are thousands of others who feel the way we do. We just happen to be on the call tonight,” said Kalei LaFave.

Cowlitz County residents Sean Turpin, Bill Josh and Tony Katzenberger reminded commissioners that they all ran on a promise to eliminate the tax, and they should keep that promise.

“Do what you told us you would do: Provide a significant reduction by giving taxpayers a break,” Turpin said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Other commenters noted that the budget proposal showed that the port has enough money to cut its tax and still invest in projects and pay for other obligations.

“Any amount of money we can keep and we can spend at our leisure on our bills in our community is useful. We are the public, and you are elected to serve us, and I think at this point in time we are eligible and able to receive a greater (tax) reduction,” Josh said.