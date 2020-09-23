 Skip to main content
1,800 lose power in Coal Creek, Harmony Creek
As heavy rains soaked Longview, more than 1,800 people in the Coal Creek and Harmony Creek areas lost power Wednesday afternoon. 

According to the Cowlitz PUD, the cause was still under investigation, but power should be restored between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Most of the outages started just before 3:30 p.m. and crews were sent out soon after.

