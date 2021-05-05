$1.1M in improvements planned at Lake Sacajawea Park, including new restrooms

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the Jan. 14 Longview City Council meeting, Sacha suggested reviewing the bathroom designs after speaking with state Sen. Jeff Wilson outside of a council meeting. Wilson helped secure funding for the improvements.

Sacha said the new buildings will include an open room with several stalls. He said the city spent time and money fixing the current bathrooms over the years, and the new restrooms would be “industrial strength,” with stainless steel toilets instead of porcelain.

The current park restrooms have a sink and toilet in each room.

People lock themselves in the individual rooms of the existing structure to shelter, use drugs or have sex, said Councilman Chet Makinster, who also said he has seen sinks and pipes ripped from the bathroom walls.

“It’s really a shame,” Makinster said. “We try to keep them clean, but they are a mess.”

Sidewalk, dock

Sacha said the sidewalk at Hemlock Street has deteriorated because of high traffic of people and food carts during special events such as Fourth of July celebration and Movies in the Park.

Martin Dock has cracks and is sloping toward the water. The dock houses bands and movie screenings during special events.