Local dispensaries see increase in business

“Everyone has heard about San Francisco and the lockdown there,” he said.

However, worries about the disease have just drummed up purchases of weed.

“I am an every day customer of the Freedom Market,” she said. “I come in about once a day, and I have not stopped coming in here.

“I don’t foresee me stopping my daily routine. If they do lock us down completely, then I’ll be in my house. But until then, until they tell me it’s not safe to be outside, I’m gonna continue to be outside.”

Cannabis retailers in Clark County also have reported an uptick in traffic, according to the Columbian. The pot industry is seeing the opposite problem of most businesses, which are announcing voluntary closures and cutbacks to their hours, and pot shops are adjusting their practices to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We’ve had much higher than average sales since last Friday,” said Jim Mullen, co-owner of The Herbery, which operates two locations in Clark County.

It’s not just a question of higher customer traffic, but also greater individual sales. State law limits how much cannabis individual consumers can purchase, and Mullen said many customers have started to push their tickets right up to that limit.