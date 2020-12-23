 Skip to main content
Letters to Santa bring cheer to three kids
Riding her new white horse

Seven-year-old Tay is riding high on her new white pony, which she picked out at Hopscotch Toys for writing a winning Letter to Santa in the annual Daily News promotion.

 David Cuddihy

The Christmas spirit was in full glow at Hopscotch Toys this week. 

Three lucky winners were selected from the hundreds of submissions in The Daily News’ Letters to Santa promotion.

The winner of each age group won a $500 shopping spree at Hopscotch Toys, in The Merk building in downtown Longview on Dec. 23.  Tay (7), Aiven (10), and Tommy (6) each took turns finding some great new toys for themselves.

In the true Christmas spirit, each youngster spent time and used the winnings to shop for siblings and other important people in their lives.

One winner, 6-year-old Tommy, had even asked for flowers for his mother, and was able to give her a beautiful holiday display. 

“I wish we could have done a shopping spree for every child that entered” said Daily News General Manager, Dave Cuddihy.  “These three youngsters showed such great Christmas spirit, each of them shopping for others instead of themselves.”

The Letters to Santa promotion was sponsored by Foster Farms, and the supplement featuring the winning letters was to be published in the Christmas Eve edition of the Daily News. 

