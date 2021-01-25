Legislators asked to commit money to fight and prevent wildfires

Washington’s Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz is urging the state Legislature to commit dedicated state resources for wildfire prevention and forest management.
A bipartisan group of legislators and private timberland owners support the renewed effort, which could allocate $125 million every two years to fighting and preventing wildfires.
The primary bill sponsor, Rep. Larry Springer (D-Kirkland), introduced the legislation that would create an account to support wildfire response, forest restoration and community resilience efforts throughout the state.
Despite annual wildfires that ravage Washington’s forests and destroy homes, the state has no funding specifically dedicated to supporting wildfire response or money to support “forest health efforts,” said the Washington Forest Protection Association, representing private owners of 4 million acres of the state’s timberland.
The proposed bill also has the support of fire districts, tribes, forestry sector leaders and environmental advocates, according to the association.
Last year, Franz, who leads the state’s wildfire firefighting task force, attempted to get lawmakers to support dedicated funding to address the increasingly severe wildfires through a insurance surcharge, but the bill was rejected as a regressive tax.
“Out-of-control wildfires now threaten families and communities on both sides of the Cascades,” said Franz. “We can’t afford to have another wildfire season as devastating as last year.”
“We know what needs to be done – we just need the political will and resources to make it happen,” she said. “While the smoke has cleared and the weather has changed, we cannot ever forget the lives lost, the communities that burned and those forever impacted by these catastrophic wildfires. We have to act now to prevent it from happening again. We cannot allow the Evergreen State to turn charcoal black.”
Supporters of the bill say a dedicated funding source to address wildfires and the underlying causes of the increasingly severe blazes is critical as Washington state experiences hotter, drier summers, longer fire seasons and an accumulation of forest fuel from decades of forest fire suppression policies.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, the state’s trajectory for wildfire severity has worsened in recent years, climbing from 293,000 acres burned in 2016 to 438,000 in 2018 to over 812,000 acres burned in 2020.
“This bill protects Washington’s forests by fully funding the work needed to keep them healthy and to prevent out-of-control wildfires,” said Mark Doumit, executive director of the Washington Forest Protect Association. “We can support sustainable forestry, grow our workforce, and protect the forests that are the foundation of our private and public lands.”
The state spends on average nearly $150 million in wildfire-related costs across state agencies each year. In 2015 alone, firefighting costs were more than $342 million.
Proponents of the bill say that improving forest health benefits the entire state. For two of the last three years, Washington has experienced the worst air quality in the world due to wildfire.
The 2020 wildfire season was among the most devastating seasons on record, according to the Department Natural Resources’ wildfire data. Wildfires created large-scale destruction, claiming a life, destroying homes, creating unhealthy air conditions and blanketing the sky with smoky haze.
“Our forests are burning, our towns are burning, and Washingtonians are losing homes and livelihoods,” said Rep. Springer. “This is not going to end by itself. Hoping it will is a fantasy.