Legislators asked to commit money to fight and prevent wildfires

“Out-of-control wildfires now threaten families and communities on both sides of the Cascades,” said Franz. “We can’t afford to have another wildfire season as devastating as last year.”

“We know what needs to be done – we just need the political will and resources to make it happen,” she said. “While the smoke has cleared and the weather has changed, we cannot ever forget the lives lost, the communities that burned and those forever impacted by these catastrophic wildfires. We have to act now to prevent it from happening again. We cannot allow the Evergreen State to turn charcoal black.”

Supporters of the bill say a dedicated funding source to address wildfires and the underlying causes of the increasingly severe blazes is critical as Washington state experiences hotter, drier summers, longer fire seasons and an accumulation of forest fuel from decades of forest fire suppression policies.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, the state’s trajectory for wildfire severity has worsened in recent years, climbing from 293,000 acres burned in 2016 to 438,000 in 2018 to over 812,000 acres burned in 2020.