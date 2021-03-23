Lake Sacajawea's 20th Avenue bridge closes March 30

The bridge that spans Lake Sacajawea on 20th Avenue, from Kessler Boulevard to Nichols Boulevard, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.
The city will inspect the bridge as part of a routine analysis.
The east sidewalk across the bridge will be open, as well as the lake paths.
Traffic will be rerouted and motorists are asked to use alternate routes.
