Lake Sacajawea's 20th Avenue bridge closes March 30
Construction reroutes traffic

The bridge that spans Lake Sacajawea on 20th Avenue, from Kessler Boulevard to Nichols Boulevard, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.

The city will inspect the bridge as part of a routine analysis.

The east sidewalk across the bridge will be open, as well as the lake paths.

Traffic will be rerouted and motorists are asked to use alternate routes.

