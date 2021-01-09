L&I cites statutes giving Inslee authority to enforce restaurant rules

General Violations. In situations where the most serious injury, illness or disease that would likely result from a hazardous condition cannot reasonably be predicted to cause death or serious physical harm to exposed employees, but does have a direct and immediate relationship to their safety and health, any violation(s) cited will be classified as general.

Serious Violations. A serious violation shall be deemed to exist in a workplace if there is a substantial probability that death or serious physical harm could result from a condition which exists, or from one or more practices, means, methods, operations, or processes which have been adopted or are in use, in such workplace, unless the employer did not, and could not with the exercise of reasonable diligence, know of the presence of the violation.

Willful Violations. A willful violation exists when evidence shows either an intentional violation of the safety and health rules or plain indifference to them.

Combining the two elements together you have a willful violation that is either a willful general or a willful serious based upon what the injury or health outcome is due to the exposure to the hazard.

